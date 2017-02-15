In Spain Court blocks Catalan independence vote

Spain's Constitutional Court quashed Tuesday a resolution by Catalonia's regional parliament calling for a referendum on independence this year, a ruling that will further stoke tensions with Madrid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Separatists in Catalonia have for years tried to win approval from Spain's central government for an independence vote play

Separatists in Catalonia have for years tried to win approval from Spain's central government for an independence vote

(AFP/File)

Artur Mas Catalonia's former separatist leader warns of backlash
Dieselgate Luxembourg prosecutes unknown person in Volkswagen scandal
Pablo Iglesias Leader of Spain's Podemos re-elected in battle for party's future
IMF Ex-MD Rato, already in dock, accused of 'tax fraud'
In Spain Divided Podemos starts crucial congress
Pablo Iglesias Charismatic face of Spain's Podemos
Francois Hollande France calls on Germany to hike investment spending
In Spain Ex-minister testifies in corruption case

Spain's Constitutional Court quashed Tuesday a resolution by Catalonia's regional parliament calling for a referendum on independence this year, a ruling that will further stoke tensions with Madrid.

The parliament of Spain's wealthy, northeastern region, which has a majority of separatist lawmakers, had adopted the resolution in October, pledging to hold a vote in September 2017.

But after suspending it in December, the Constitutional Court in Madrid said Tuesday that it had cancelled it altogether, ruling it "unconstitutional".

Separatists in Catalonia have for years tried to win approval from Spain's central government for an independence vote like Scotland's 2014 referendum on independence from Britain, which resulted in a "no" vote.

Catalonia's former president Artur Mas tried to hold such a referendum, which was also banned by the court.

He countered by calling a symbolic, nonbinding independence vote, which was also stopped by the court.

But in November 2014 he went ahead anyway, with more than 80 percent choosing independence -- though just 2.3 million people out of a total of 6.3 million eligible voters took part.

Mas's move got him and two others charged with serious civil disobedience and misconduct, and they stood trial last week.

Prosecutors want Mas and his former associates banned from holding public office for nine to 10 years.

The court's 2014 ban on holding a referendum is permanent, but the Catalan parliament had decided to give it another try last October -- ultimately failing.

Prosecutors will now decide whether regional officials such as parliamentary speaker Carme Forcadell "committed an offence by approving the decision" to submit the resolution.

Catalans have nurtured a separate identity for centuries, with their own language and customs.

Their long-standing demands for greater autonomy have been exacerbated by Spain's economic downturn, with many Catalans resenting the taxes they pay to the central government in Madrid to subsidise poorer regions.

Calls for outright independence have increased in recent years, and polls show that Catalonia, which accounts for almost a fifth of Spain's economic output, is roughly split in half over breaking away.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mouawiya Syasneh Meet the boy who started the Syrian war [VIDEO]bullet
2 Park Geun-Hye Samsung scion summoned again over corruption scandalbullet
3 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good...bullet

World

A protest in Lagos this month against economic hardship following the collapse in global oil prices
Andrew Yakubu Ex-boss of Nigerian oil firm in $10mn cash probe
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir with then US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power on September 4, 2016
In South Sudan Army says general who quit was 'deeply' corrupt
French nuclear group Areva said truck carrying a chemical used in the uranium fuel process had tipped over in Benin, but there was "no risk" of contamination
In Benin 'No risk' after truck with chemical for nuclear production crashes
Search and seizure team members (L) from the USS Vella Gulf close in to apprehend suspected pirates (R) in the Gulf of Aden in 2009
Trump US warns of growing piracy risk off West Africa