In South Africa Rhino poaching dipped in 2016, stays above 1,000

In the last eight years alone, roughly a quarter of the world population has been killed in South Africa.

  • Published:
A dehorned black rhinoceros pictured at the Bona Bona Game Reseve, 200 kms southeast of Johannesburg, on August 3, 2012 play

A dehorned black rhinoceros pictured at the Bona Bona Game Reseve, 200 kms southeast of Johannesburg, on August 3, 2012

(AFP/File)

In Canada Conservationist warns of 'cyber poaching'
In Nepal Wild elephant kills Indian tourist
In Cameroon OECD to probe rights abuse allegations against WWF
In Africa Conflicts blocking efforts to save giraffes
The fight to save Earth's smallest rhino in Sumatra's jungles
Poaching Burning ivory, waging war: world battles menace in 2016
In Zimbabwe Lions in reserve most threatened by humans - research
In Kenya Smoking chimp from Iraq finds refuge
Giraffes Animals 'threatened with extinction'
South Sudan Authorities seize half ton of ivory amid smuggling worries

Poachers killed 1,054 South African rhinos for their horns in 2016, a 10 percent dip on a year earlier, the environment ministry said Monday, as officials struggle to quell the slaughter.

Black market rhino horn sells for up to $60,000 (57,000 euros) per kilo -- more than gold or cocaine -- with most demand from China and Vietnam where it is coveted as a traditional medicine and aphrodisiac.

In the last eight years alone, roughly a quarter of the world population has been killed in South Africa, home to 80 percent of the remaining animals.

"These criminal gangs are armed to the teeth, well-funded and part of transnational syndicates who will stop at nothing," the ministry said in a statement.

"This decrease can be attributed to the efforts of our men and women on the ground, especially our rangers."

During 2016, South African police arrested 680 people for rhino-related poaching compared to 317 in 2015.

Most were caught in and around the celebrated Kruger National Park -- a major tourist attraction.

A total of 148 firearms were also seized inside the park in 2016.

Jo Shaw, the World Wildlife Fund's South Africa rhino programme manager, said that more needed to be done to break up the gangs.

"Unless we see the transnational crime syndicates targeted the problem won't go away. We know Vietnam was identified at CITES as not yet doing enough," Shaw told AFP, referring to a recent gathering of countries signed up to a key treaty on endangered species.

"While it's reassuring to see that the decline seems to be continuing, there's a long way to go. We need a long term approach to the challenge," she said.

In 2007 just 13 rhinos were killed for their horns in South Africa before reaching a peak of 1,215 in 2014, according to the TRAFFIC wildlife trade monitoring group.

Rhino horn is composed mainly of keratin, the same substance as in human nails.

It is sold in powdered form as a supposed cure for cancer and other diseases.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Indonesia Man collapses after caning for breaking Islamic lawbullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

A baby gets a Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) test for malnutrition in Thonyor, Leer County of South Sudan
In South Sudan Exhausted refugees flock to transit camp
Gambian chief of staff Ousman Badjie has been fire by new Gambian president Adama Barrow
Adama Barrow Gambia military chief sacked as President's clear-out gains pace
Plane crash in Riverside, California
In California 3 killed, 2 injured as plane crashes into residential area
In July last year, the regional commissioner for the port city of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania announced a crackdown against gays, where gay male sex is currently punishable by anything from 30 years to life imprisonment
In Tanzania Govt backs out of plan to publish 'list of gays'