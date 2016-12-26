In Somalia :  Al-Shabaab militants kill soldier, civilian in Mogadishu

Somali security forces are pursuing Al-Shabaab militants who killed a soldier and a civilian in the capital Mogadishu, a local official said on Sunday.

Mogadishu municipal government Spokesman, Abdifatah Omar Halane, told reporters that the militants killed the two on Saturday night in the Wadajir district.

Al-Shabaab Islamist group had claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming its fighters killed two soldiers and recovered two AK47 riffle guns.

Al-Shabaab carried out frequent attacks in Somalia in its decade-long fight against the Somali government.

The latest attack came as security became tightened in Mogadishu for presidential election slated for the end of the year.