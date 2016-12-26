In Somalia :  Al-Shabaab militants kill soldier, civilian in Mogadishu

Al-Shabaab Islamist group had claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming its fighters killed two soldiers and recovered two AK47 riffle guns.
Mogadishu municipal government Spokesman, Abdifatah Omar Halane, told reporters that the militants killed the two on Saturday night in the Wadajir district.
Al-Shabaab Islamist group had claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming its fighters killed two soldiers and recovered two AK47 riffle guns.
Al-Shabaab carried out frequent attacks in Somalia in its decade-long fight against the Somali government.
The latest attack came as security became tightened in Mogadishu for presidential election slated for the end of the year.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.