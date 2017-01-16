In Rwanda Hundreds attend Rwanda last king's funeral

Kigeli was buried in his homeland after his body was repatriated from Washington on Monday. He had been living in exile in the United States since 1992.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A priest gestures by the coffin of late King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa as relatives and friends attend the funeral service on January 15, 2017 in Nyanza play

A priest gestures by the coffin of late King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa as relatives and friends attend the funeral service on January 15, 2017 in Nyanza

(AFP)

In DR Congo Opposition figure heads home after crisis deal
In Burundi Six arrested over murder of environment minister
In Rwanda Body of king repatriated after US court battle
In Syria Fall of Aleppo shines harsh light on UN
In Burundi Environment minister shot dead in latest violence
In DR Congo 13 civilians killed in Christmas Day ethnic attack
In Uganda Huge solar plant beams power, hope
In Rwanda Uganda genocide cartoon sparks anger
In Congo M23 rebels cross over from Uganda, 'clash with army'
South Sudan Country's situation 'totally unacceptable' says African Union

Hundreds of people turned out for the funeral of Rwanda's last king, Kigeli V, in the country's former royal capital Nyanza on Sunday.

Kigeli was buried in his homeland after his body was repatriated from Washington on Monday. He had been living in exile in the United States since 1992.

Kigeli actually died in October at the age of 80 but his funeral was delayed by a court battle between his relatives, arguing over where he should be buried -- in the US or his place of birth.

The religious ceremony took place outdoors in the grounds of the old King's Palace, now a modest museum, in Nyanza, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the capital Kigali, a local journalist told AFP.

The Rwandan king's crown was placed on Kigeli's grey coffin while his family wore traditional "umushanana" dress.

Dozens of local residents joined Kigeli's family and Rwanda's culture minister Julienne Uwacu to pay their respects.

"He was a man who fought for Rwanda's independence," said 69-year-old farmer Anastaze Musonera.

"Even in exile, he was a friend of Rwanda. He didn't criticise, he didn't tarnish Rwanda's image."

Jean de Dieu Tuyinsize said he had learnt about Kigeli at school.

"We're happy he's come home to be buried here in Rwanda," said the 27-year-old builder.

The former monarch was buried on a hill near the tomb of his half-brother and predecessor Mutara III, who died in 1959.

The monarchy was abolished in 1961, two years after Kigeli, born Jean-Baptiste Ndahindurwa, ascended to the throne.

But by then he had already left the country after clashing with colonial power Belgium in 1960, having approached the United Nations for help in obtaining independence.

He was exiled first to east Africa before eventually settling in the US.

Kigeli had tried to come back to his homeland while still alive but failed to reach agreement with the country's government.

He insisted on returning as king, whereas president Paul Kagame, in power since the end of the Rwandan genocide in 1994, would accept him only as a private citizen.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
2 Kim Kardashian Alleged mastermind of reality star's heist charged in Parisbullet
3 African Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Italy Coast Guard...bullet

World

Hundreds of thousands of migrants entered Germany in 2015 under German Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy
Donald Trump US President-elect accuses Merkel of 'catastrophic mistake' over migrants
Pope Francis celebrates a mass at the Santa Maria parish in Setteville, on the outskirts of Rome, during a pastoral visit on January 15, 2017
Pope Francis Pontiff admits to 'darkness' in own faith
Former Prime Minister Manuel Valls takes part in the second televised debate between the candidates for the French left's presidential primaries
Manuel Valls French presidential hopeful attacked over migrants
CIA Director John Brennan warns that incoming-president Donald Trump be more disciplined in what he say publically
Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his words