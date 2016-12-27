In Russia :  Moscow evacuates 3,000 people from train stations over bomb threat

A bomb threat call has seen the Russian authorities evacuating 3,000 people from different train stations in Moscow.
This, according to state news agency, is because of a bomb threat by an unidentified caller.
About 2,000 people were evacuated from Leningradsky and Kazansky Station, and 750 from Yaroslavsky Station, the news agency reported.
Police and canine teams searched the train stations, located near the metro station Komsomolskaya, but did not find a bomb.
The train stations, which specialise in routes to St Petersburg, Siberia and Central Asia, returned to normal operations within hours.
