In Russia :  Military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoff

A Russian plane, Tu-154 aircraft, on Sunday, December 25 disappeared shortly after takeoff from the Black Sea resort town of Sochi, BBC reports.

The plane, with 91 people on board, was said to be on its way to a Russian air base in Syria when it went off the radar.

According to the Russian Defence ministry, the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the base.

ALSO READ: 27 dead as Defence plane crashes in Siberia

A statement issued by the ministry said 83 passengers and eight crew were aboard the plane.

It said emergency services are searching for the air craft.

Story developing.