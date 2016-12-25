In Russia :  Military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoff

The plane, with 91 people on board, was said to be on its way to a Russian air base in Syria when it went off the radar.
According to the Russian Defence ministry, the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the base.
A statement issued by the ministry said 83 passengers and eight crew were aboard the plane.
It said emergency services are searching for the air craft.
Story developing.
