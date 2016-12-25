Home > World >

In Russia :  Military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoff

In Russia Military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoff

The plane, with 91 people on board, was said to be on its way to a Russian air base in Syria when it went off the radar.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoff play

Russian military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoff

Vladimir Putin Russia questions US 'grip on reality' after sanctions
In Ukraine Rebels agree to new indefinite truce
In Syria Army, civilians move into ruined Aleppo streets
Vladimir Putin Nobody believed Trump would win 'except us'
Afriqiyah Airways Other plane hijackings in past decade
In Turkey Govt probing 10,000 over online 'terror' activity

A Russian plane,  Tu-154 aircraft, on Sunday, December 25 disappeared shortly after takeoff from the Black Sea resort town of Sochi, BBC reports.

The plane, with 91 people on board, was said to be on its way to a Russian air base in Syria when it went off the radar.

According to the Russian Defence ministry, the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the base.

ALSO READ: 27 dead as Defence plane crashes in Siberia

A statement issued by the ministry said 83 passengers and eight crew were aboard the plane.

It said emergency services are searching for the air craft.

Story developing.

Image
  • President Muhammadu Buhari welcoming the Ghanaian president-elect, Mr Nana Akufo-Ado the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday  
  • Chairman of the NUJ Correspondents Chapel, Rivers council, Sir Ernest Chinwo (L) receives a bus donated to the chapel by Gov. Nyesom Wike from Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media on Monday 
  • Miss Chioma Obiadi, winner of the 40th Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant in Lagos on Monday (19/12/16) night. There were contestants drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Chioma recently represented Nigeria at the 2016 Miss Earth beauty pageant. Apart from the title, Chioma also won an all-expense paid trip to France. 
  • From left: The 39th Miss Nigeria 2015, Miss Pamela Peter-Vigboro; the new (40th) Miss Nigeria, Miss Chioma Obiadi (Anambra); and the second runner-up, Miss Shade (Kwara), at the Grand Finale of the 40th Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant in Lagos on Monday (19/12/16) night. There were contestants drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Chioma recently rep 
  • From left: A Managing Editor, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ibrahim Mamanga; Director, Korean Cultural Centre, Han Sungrae; Editor-in-Chief of NAN, Malam Lawal Ado; other Managing Editors of NAN, Malam Idris Abdulrahman and Malam Yusuf Zango, during Sungrae’s visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Coordinator, Centre for Information, Technology and Development, Huzaifa Musa; Programme Officer, ‘Enough is Enough (EIE) Nigeria’, Dan Nengel; and Executive Director, Yemi Adamolekun, at a News Conference by ‘Enough is Enough (EIE) Nigeria’, calling for the National Assembly to “publish the breakdown of its 2016 and 2017 budgets”, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • The Chairman and Chief Coordinator, African International Investment Summit and Expo, Mr AngeloPeter-Elosia (L) and representative of the Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr Jibrin Nickaf, at the SON exhibition stand during the World Rollout of the First National Grassroots Sports Festival and Investment Forum for Grassroots International Sports City, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Editor-in-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Lawal Ado (L) with the Director, Korean Cultural Centre, Han Sungrae during the latter’s visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Rivers Commissioner for Justice, Mr Emmanuel Aguma (R) presenting a birthday gift to the Deputy Governor, Deputy Governor of Rivers, Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday  
  • Rivers Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mr Herbert Miller and Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Mr Boma Iyaye, during the State Executive Council meeting in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday 
  • Rivers Commissioner for Housing, Mr Emma Okah (L) and Commissioner for Information, Mr Austin Tam-George, during the State Executive Council meeting in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday 
  • Deputy Postmaster-General, Counter Operation, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Mr Kulawe Irmiya presenting the Best Clerk of the Year award to Mr Ghankon Raymond during the 2015 NIPOST Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Oyo State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Muda Ganiyu; Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Community Relations, Alhaji Bisiriyu Siyanbade; Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun; Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Basiru Olanrewaju; Special Assistant to Oyo State Governor on e-Media, Mr Tunde Muraina; and Commissioner for Education, Prof. Joseph Olowofela, during presentation of Best Media Practitioner of the Year Award to Arulogun by the Information Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Oyo State Council, in Ibadan on Tuesday 
  • From left: Deputy Postmaster-General, Counter Operation, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Mr Kulawe Irmiya; Deputy Postmaster-General, Engineering and Technical Services, NIPOST, Mr Joseph Uwabor; and the Postmaster-General of NIPOST, Mr Bisi Adegbuyi, at the 2015 NIPOST Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R) being received by the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees and IDP, Sadiya Umar-Farouq at the 2016 Annual National Migration Dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau presenting the 2017 Appropriation Bill to Plateau House of Assembly in Jos on Tuesday 
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (L) welcoming the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, at a Town Hall Meeting on Youths at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • A cross-section of heads of parastatals and agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture at a Town Hall Meeting on Youths at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Scene of an accident at Gwagwalada in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Ghanaian President-Elect, Mr Nana Akufo-Addo (M) introducing a member of his delegation, Mr Kenneth Ofori-Atta to President Muhammadu Buhari during their maiden visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Ghanaian President-Elect, Mr Nana Akufo-Addo addressing State House Correspondents after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, protesting against Arik Air at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos on Tuesday 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed; and Minister of Youth and Sport s Development, Mr Solomon Dalung, during the Town Hall Meeting on Youths at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Sadiya Umar-Farouq; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Eric Mayoraz; Guest Speaker and Chief of Mission, International Organisation for Migration, Enira Krdzalic; and others, during the 2016 Annual National Migration Dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Controller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Babandade Mohammed; Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau; Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Sadiya Umar-Farouq; and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during the 2016 Annual National Migration Dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Clerk of Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Ayuba Gongu; Gov. Simon Lalong and Speaker of the House, Mr Peter Azi, during the presentation of the 2017 Appropriation Bill to the Assembly by Gov. Lalong, in Jos on Tuesday 
  • National Support Group for Good Governance protesting over alleged “Political Thuggery and Continuous Incitement of Violence in Rivers”, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • National Support Group for Good Governance protesting over alleged “Political Thuggery and Continuous Incitement of Violence in Rivers”, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • National Support Group for Good Governance protesting over alleged “Political Thuggery and Continuous Incitement of Violence in Rivers”, in Abuja on Tuesday  

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Afriqiyah Airways Passengers released from hijacked Libyan planebullet
2 Afriqiyah Airways Grenade, two pistols on hijacked Libyan planebullet
3 Yahya Jammeh Gambia's white-collar workers roused to actionbullet

World

File photo shows a Tupolev-154 (TU-154) similar to a military plane which crashed in the Black Sea as it made its way to Syria with 92 people onboard
In Russia Defence ministry confirms disappeared military jet crashed in Black Sea
Pope Francis urged the world's 1.2 billion Catholics to feel compassion for children, notably victims of war, migration and homelessness in his Christmas Eve mass
In Vatican Religious leaders strike sombre note on Christmas
Residents sit inside a classroom at the Central Elementary School which has been turned into an evacuation centre, in Santo Domingo, central Philippines' Albay province, on December 25, 2016, due to approaching Typhoon Nock-Ten
In Philippines Thousands flee Christmas Day typhoon
Aerial view of Mexico's biggest fireworks market in Tultepec, outside Mexico City, after a massive explosion killed at least 26 at the scene and now 10 at hospitals
In Mexico Death toll rises to 36 in fireworks blasts