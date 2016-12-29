Home > World >

In Philippine :  27 injured as bomb explodes during town celebrations

In Philippine 27 injured as bomb explodes during town celebrations

The bombing comes days after 12 people were injured by a grenade explosion outside a Catholic church in the southern Philippines during a Christmas Eve mass.

  • Published:
Residents have been evacuated from Albay province and other areas of the Philippines threatened by typhoon Nock-Ten play

Residents have been evacuated from Albay province and other areas of the Philippines threatened by typhoon Nock-Ten

(AFP)

Philippines Police say 1m people captured in drug war
In Asia Taiwan warns of growing threats from China
In Philippine Christmas typhoon threatens capital
In Vatican Religious leaders strike sombre note on Christmas
In Philippines Thousands flee Christmas Day typhoon
In Philippine Inmates bring Christmas cheer to prison with beauty pageant
Christmas Eve Pilgrims flood Jesus' birthplace in Bethlehem

A home-made bomb exploded during festivities in a town in the Philippines on Wednesday, wounding at least 27 people, according to military spokesperson.

The explosion occurred while people were watching a boxing match on the town square as part of an annual fiesta in Hilongos, a town in the province of Leyte, 620 kilometers south-east of Manila, according to First Lieutenant Cherry Junia, an army spokesperson.

“Initial investigation disclosed the suspected improvised explosive device was detonated by a mobile phone,’’ Junia said.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said that although 27 people were hurt in explosion, no deaths had been reported.

There were no intelligence reports of bomb threats, nor has anybody claimed responsibility for the bombing,’’ he added.

Authorities have not determined a motive or suspects for the attack, Junia said.

The province of Leyte has not been targeted by terrorist groups in the past.

The bombing comes days after 12 people were injured by a grenade explosion outside a Catholic church in the southern Philippines during a Christmas Eve mass.

No group has claimed responsibility for the church attack in the province of North Cotabato, but Islamist militants and local terrorist groups are known to operate in the area. 

Image
  • Charge D’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Anthony Bosah; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister Plenipotentiary and Spokesperson, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Akinremi Bolaji, after Onyeama’s address on ‘Human Trafficking in Conflict Situations’ at the Security Council in New York. 
  • Some people sort out their luggage at Ijora Park to travel for the Christmas celebration in Lagos on Friday 
  • Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye (L) and Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Prof. Aize Obayan, during the council's official’s courtesy visit to the institution in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday 
  • Scene of an accident at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road in Lagos on Friday 
  • Thriving commercial activities taking place at Idumota on the Lagos Island in preparation for the Christmas celebration on Friday 
  • Live chicken costing from N3,000 to N4,000 each on sale at the for Christmas celebration at Swali market in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • From left : Head of Corporate Communications, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olumide Orojimi; Corporate Social Responsibility Analyst at the NSE, Boluwatiwi Omidiji; Head, of Information Security, NSE, Favour Femi-Oyewole; Founder/President, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Learning and Development Analyst, NSE, Edidiong Etuk; Head of Human Resources, NSE, Pai Gamde; Digital Marketing Manager, NSE, Clifford Akpolo; Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Rosemary Amagbor; and Administrative Secretary, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Yusuf Funmilayo, at the 2016 NSE Employee Give-Back Initiative donation to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Lagos. 
  • Some orphans and less privileged children dance during a Christmas party organized for them by Evolve Caregiver Foundation at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • Some members of Evolve Caregiver Foundation, orphans and less privileged children during a Christmas party at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • players in action during the Apretia Annual Christmas Football Completion at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • A youth transports skilfully arranged plastic chairs for celebration on the Swali market road in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • Men selling soup condiments at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday 
  • From left: Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah; Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Treasury, Mr Seipulo Timipre; and Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during the visit of the Deputy Governor to revenue collection points at Igbogene in Bayelsa to announce the end to cash collection of government revenues from January 1, 2017, on Friday 
  • Men hawking yam tubers along the street at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday (23/12/16). Some people enjoy pounded yam meal with vegetable soup at Christmas. 
  • People buy foot wears in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Travelers boarding at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja on Friday 
  • Traders display Christmas hampers for sale at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Scene of an accident which claimed five lives near Abba junction on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra on Friday 
  • Butchers preparing chickens for their customers in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • People queue for Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • People carrying bags of Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • An 82 years-old man, Pa Olu Oyeniyi fumigating his house ahead of Christmas celebration, using hand-pump at odo-Oro quarters of Ikole-Ekiti of Ekiti state on Friday 
  • Travellers boarding at Kawo Motor Park in preparation for Christmas celebration in Kaduna on Friday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (M) presenting gift items to orphans and indigent children in Ibadan on Friday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Congo Who's behind the massacres in Beni region?bullet
2 In Mexico Gang massacres 7 members of a family during Christmasbullet
3 Philippines Police say 1m people captured in drug warbullet

World

Russia has officially provided military hardware for Afghan forces, but simultaneously propped up the Taliban with arms, official and insurgent sources say
Russia, Iran ties with Taliban stoke Afghan anxiety
People visit Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, which honours millions of Japanese war dead but also senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes after World War II
In Japan Defence minister visits Yasukuni war shrine
A New South Wales police officer seizes cocaine from an inflatable boat at Brooklyn on the Central Coast near Sydney
In Australia Govt nets biggest cocaine bust on record
Colombia grants special legal treatment, amnesty and pardon to Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) members accused of political and related crimes
In Colombia Lawmaker pass FARC amnesty law for rebels