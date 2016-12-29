In Philippine :  27 injured as bomb explodes during town celebrations

A home-made bomb exploded during festivities in a town in the Philippines on Wednesday, wounding at least 27 people, according to military spokesperson.

The explosion occurred while people were watching a boxing match on the town square as part of an annual fiesta in Hilongos, a town in the province of Leyte, 620 kilometers south-east of Manila, according to First Lieutenant Cherry Junia, an army spokesperson.

“Initial investigation disclosed the suspected improvised explosive device was detonated by a mobile phone,’’ Junia said.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said that although 27 people were hurt in explosion, no deaths had been reported.

“There were no intelligence reports of bomb threats, nor has anybody claimed responsibility for the bombing,’’ he added.

Authorities have not determined a motive or suspects for the attack, Junia said.

The province of Leyte has not been targeted by terrorist groups in the past.

The bombing comes days after 12 people were injured by a grenade explosion outside a Catholic church in the southern Philippines during a Christmas Eve mass.

No group has claimed responsibility for the church attack in the province of North Cotabato, but Islamist militants and local terrorist groups are known to operate in the area.