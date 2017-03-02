In Pakistan Government plans to end separate status for 'tribal areas'

Pakistan on Thursday announced plans to bring its militancy-wracked tribal areas into the mainstream political fold by ending a de facto system of direct rule that critics said suppressed development and fuelled extremism.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pakistan's seven tribal districts are home to some eight million residents, mainly ethnic Pashtuns play

Pakistan's seven tribal districts are home to some eight million residents, mainly ethnic Pashtuns

(AFP/File)

In Pakistan 3 suicide bombers attack court, 5 die
Pope Francis Pontiff calls for quick accord to end DR Congo violence
In Pakistan 5 dead, 15 injured in bomb attack in Lahore
In US Thousands of anti-Trump protesters say 'not my president'
In Pakistan A timeline of 11 bloody days
Immigration Border walls are 'turnkey' answer to threats real and imagined
UNHCR With Trump at helm, US takes seat at UN rights council
Immigration Keep out! Border walls around the world
In Israel Police begin evacuating West Bank settler homes
Erdogan Turkish president says paper to pay 'price' over controversial report

Pakistan on Thursday announced plans to bring its militancy-wracked tribal areas into the mainstream political fold by ending a de facto system of direct rule that critics said suppressed development and fuelled extremism.

Situated on the country's northwest border with Afghanistan, the region became a central arena in the global war on terror in the aftermath of 9/11, where Taliban and Al-Qaeda fighters operated with impunity.

Its inhabitants have long complained its development has been neglected by Islamabad, which also appoints administrators with sweeping powers including the prerogative to collectively punish entire clans for the crime of an individual.

"The cabinet has in principle approved the recommendations of the FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) Reforms Committee," Sartaj Aziz, head of a government reforms committee and a senior aide to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif told reporters in Islamabad.

He added the region would be fully merged into the neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkwa province within a period of five years, but some key reforms such as an ending collective punishment and extending the rule of Pakistani courts would be completed within months.

The proposals will now be forwarded to parliament which will be asked to pass a constitutional amendment to implement them.

The seven tribal districts Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, Orakzai and South Waziristan, are home to some eight million residents, mainly ethnic Pashtuns.

So-called tribals were historically romanticised and caricatured by British colonisers as "noble savages" -- a way of thinking that Pakistan's governing elite went on to adopt.

Residents from the tribal areas are often stigmatised and viewed as potential terrorists when they travel from their mineral-rich but chronically under-developed region.

Shah Jee Gul Afridi, a lawmaker from the region hailed the decision, which residents have spent decades lobbying for.

"Today it feels like we've been freed, we are hopeful that all this process will complete smoothly," he said.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obama Barack, Michelle sign bumper book dealbullet
2 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for...bullet
3 In Indonesia Man collapses after caning for breaking Islamic lawbullet

World

Ukraine suffers frequent mine accidents such as this 2014 incident at Skochynskyy which claimed the lives of seven miners
In Ukraine Deadly blast rips through coal mine
The German town of Oberhausen recently held a rally to promote the April 16 referendum, which aims to discard the post of prime minister in Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan German local authorities halt rallies in support of the expansion of President's powers
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny plans to contest the 2018 presidential election
Vladmir Putin Kremlin critic Navalny links Medvedev to property empire
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria was sentenced to 18 months in jail by a military court in Tel Aviv, on February 21, 2017
In Israel Jail postponed for soldier who killed Palestinian