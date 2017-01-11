In North Africa Al-Qaeda ally releases video showing Swiss hostage alive - SITE

The Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) video, which lasts two minutes and 17 seconds, was posted on social media sites.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A video image obtained by SITE Inteligence Group shows Swiss hostage Beatrice Stockly held by the Sahara division of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) on January 10,2017 play

A video image obtained by SITE Inteligence Group shows Swiss hostage Beatrice Stockly held by the Sahara division of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) on January 10,2017

(SITE/AFP)

Assad Syria's President vows to retake key area near Damascus
Obama Nine things outgoing US President will be remembered for
In Syria Massive tanker bomb kills 48 in border town
Osama Bin Laden Late Qaeda leader's son placed on US terror watch list
In Bangladesh 'Mastermind' of cafe siege killed - police
In Syria Aircraft strike rebels near water source
In Saudi Arabia 4 Yemenis freed from Guantanamo arrive country
Osama bin Laden US puts late terrorist's son on blacklist
Charlie Hebdo Magazine feels a target 2 years after attack
Islamic State Al-Qaeda chief denounces ISIS 'liars'

Al-Qaeda's affiliate in North Africa released Tuesday a new proof-of-life video of Swiss missionary Beatrice Stockly, held hostage in Mali by the group since last January, US-based monitoring group SITE said.

The Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) video, which lasts two minutes and 17 seconds, was posted on social media sites Telegram and Twitter, according to SITE.

In the clip a woman whose head is covered by a black veil identifies herself as Stockly. She says the date of the recording is December 31, 2016, and that she has been held hostage by AQIM for 360 days.

She spoke in French, with her weary voice barely audible and her face blurred out.

Stockly greeted her family and thanked the Swiss government "for all the efforts they have made."

"I am in good health," she added.

In late January 2016, AQIM claimed responsibility in a video for Stockly's kidnapping, which it said took place on January 7.

The group said it would free her in exchange for a number of AQIM fighters jailed in Mali and one of their leaders held in The Hague.

Switzerland has demanded her release without conditions.

AQIM released a second similar video in mid-June aimed at proving she was still alive.

Stockly, who is in her 40s, is a Christian missionary who was previously abducted by jihadists in northern Mali's Timbuktu in 2012. On that occasion, she was freed about two weeks later, and opted to keep living in Mali.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana President apologises for plagiarising Bill...bullet
2 Obama US President says goodbye in last presidential speechbullet
3 In Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo takes oath as new Presidentbullet

World

Citing "multiple" unnamed US officials with direct knowledge of the meeting, CNN said the intelligence chiefs presented a two-page synopsis on the potential embarrassment for the incoming president-elect Donald Trump
Donald Trump Russians claim to have compromising info on US President-elect - CNN
Dylann Roof was convicted of 33 federal charges and sentenced to death by a US jury
Dylann Roof US jury sentences Charleston church shooter to death
Jeff Sessions is sworn in for his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Attorney General of the United States, on January 10, 2017
Jeff Sessions Trump's attorney general pick rejects racism charges
Last month a woman was trampled to death and two others were injured when wild elephants rampaged through a village in the southern Nepalese district of Bardia
In Nepal Wild elephant kills Indian tourist