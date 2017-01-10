In Nepal Wild elephant kills Indian tourist

Last month a woman was trampled to death and two others were injured when wild elephants rampaged through a village

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Last month a woman was trampled to death and two others were injured when wild elephants rampaged through a village in the southern Nepalese district of Bardia play

Last month a woman was trampled to death and two others were injured when wild elephants rampaged through a village in the southern Nepalese district of Bardia

(AFP/File)

In Nepal Debt traps threaten quake victims
In India Court sentences militants to death over twin blasts
In Haiti UN apologizes for role in 2010 cholera outbreak
Nepal A decade on, legacy of Maoist war stalks country
In South Sudan UN commander sacked for failure to protect
Ban Ki-moon UN chief regrets peacekeeper abuse, Haiti cholera
In Nepal Quake-damaged Boudhanath stupa reopens
In Nepal Police arrest dozens who tried to enforce strikes

A wild elephant killed an Indian tourist in Nepal's largest national park on Tuesday in the second deadly attack in recent months.

The 22-year-old woman was returning on foot with her parents from a jungle safari in Chitwan National Park when the elephant charged at the group.

"She was immediately taken to a hospital but died while under treatment," Chitwan's police chief Deepak Thapa told AFP.

"Her parents were not hurt."

Last month a woman was trampled to death and two others were injured when wild elephants rampaged through a village in the southern district of Bardia.

There are about 300 elephants in Nepal, mostly domesticated. They are used to take tourists on jungle rides and for anti-poaching patrols in the country's national parks.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana President apologises for plagiarising Bill...bullet
2 In Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo takes oath as new Presidentbullet
3 Obama US President says goodbye in last presidential speechbullet

World

Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear deal, capping more than a decade of on-off negotiations with an agreement in July 2015
Trump Final Iran nuclear talks before President-elect takes office
In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes against Iran-supported Shiite Huthi rebels and their allies after the rebels overran much of Yemen
In Yemen 5 killed as air strike hits school - medics
A policeman past the newly-built parliament complex in the Afghan capital Kabul on March 28, 2016
In Afghanistan Twin Taliban blasts near parliament kill 21
Turkey police
In Turkey Suspect killed in attempted attack on police station