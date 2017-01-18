In Mexico Gunman, 2 workers killed in attack on Cancun prosecutor's office

The armed attack took place at the prosecutor's office for the state of Quintano Roo on Tuesday.

Policemen and soldiers take cover near the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017 play

(AFP)

A gunman and two workers were killed during an attack on the state prosecutor's office in Cancun, authorities in the Mexican tourist city said.

It comes one day after a shooting at an electronic music festival at a Playa del Carmen beach resort in the same state, which left five dead.

The gunman in Tuesday's shooting was killed when police responded during the assault by an undetermined number of armed aggressors, according to a Twitter message sent by Rodolfo de Angel, secretary for public security in the region.

Monday's attack at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival in the usually placid Playa del Carmen killed three foreigners and two Mexicans.

Officials were investigating whether a feud over local drug sales sparked the violence.

