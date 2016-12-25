In Mexico :  Death toll rises to 36 in fireworks blasts

The death toll from an explosion at Mexico's largest fireworks market rose to 36 after a woman with burns on 90 percent of her body died, hospital officials said.

The fiery wave of blasts occurred earlier this week at a market in Tultepec outside Mexico City, killing at least 26 at the scene and now a total of 10 at hospitals.

Of the 60 hurt in the explosions several remain in critical condition, according to authorities.

At the time of the blast the market was packed with customers buying pyrotechnics for traditional year-end festivities.

Christmas and New Year parties in many Latin American countries often wrap up with a fireworks free-for-all.

The market had been rocked by two explosions in the past: in September 2005 ahead of the Independence Day holiday, and again the following year.

Both incidents left dozens of injured, but no fatalities.