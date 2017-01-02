Home > World >

In Mexico :  Citizens march to protest rise in gasoline prices

In Mexico Citizens march to protest rise in gasoline prices

The protesters marched Sun along Mexico City's Reforma avenue towards the vast central square called the Zocalo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Demonstrators at a petrol station protest the rise in fuel prices in Mexico City on January 1, 2017 play

Demonstrators at a petrol station protest the rise in fuel prices in Mexico City on January 1, 2017

(AFP)

In Mexico Citizens furious over fuel price hike
In US Young migrants living in limbo, awaiting Trump's move
In Mexico Gang massacres 7 members of a family during Christmas
In Mexico Death toll rises to 36 in fireworks blasts
In Mexico Authorities seek to ID bodies, explain huge fireworks blast
Afriqiyah Airways Other plane hijackings in past decade
Teva Israeli drugmaker fined $519m in US for foreign bribes
In Mexico Death toll rises to 35 in fireworks blasts

Hundreds of irate Mexicans marched in Mexico City to protest a steep rise in gasoline prices.

They carried signs denouncing President Enrique Pena Nieto, whose government announced last week that the price of gasoline would increase by as much as 20 percent to 0.88 dollars per liter on New Year's Day, while diesel would rise by 16.5 percent to 0.83 dollars.

Pena Nieto has promised that fuel prices will eventually fall thanks to a landmark 2014 energy reform he instituted, which ended a seven-decade-old monopoly held by the state-run firm Pemex.

The government plans to end subsidies and let the market dictate prices in March. But Mexicans will feel the pinch at the pump before they start falling.

The protesters marched Sun along Mexico City's Reforma avenue towards the vast central square called the Zocalo.

"With this news about gasoline I don't know how much more we can take," said Dulce Maria Coeta, a homemaker. "Even as it is, the minimum wage is not enough to buy groceries. Now, it will be even worse."

Mexicans flocked to gas stations last week to fill their tanks before the price rise. News reports Sunday said some ran out of fuel.

Pemex said this happened in less than one percent of its service stations.

The protests are the latest headache for Pena Nieto.

His popularity has plummeted below 25 percent this year due to his government's failure to curb drug-related violence, disappointing economic growth and his unpopular decision to host Donald Trump before the anti-immigration Republican won the US presidential election.

The fall in global oil prices in recent years has forced the government to cut its budget and slash spending at Pemex.

And the peso has fallen to historic lows due to Trump's protectionist rhetoric against Mexico.

The liberalization of gasoline prices was supposed to begin in 2018, but the government decided to start it now.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In China World's highest bridge opensbullet
2 Trump President-elect, Obama disputes spill into the openbullet
3 In Mexico Citizens furious over fuel price hikebullet

World

Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on January 1, 2017
In Turkey A year of deadly attacks
The covered bodies of dead miners lie near the site of a coal mine collapse near Lalmatia in Godda district, in eastern India's Jharkhand state on December 30, 2016
In India Mine collapse toll rises to 17 as rescue effort continues
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Istanbul nightclub attack was an attempt "to destroy our country's morale and create chaos by deliberately targeting our nation's peace"
In Turkey Erdogan says Istanbul nightclub attack sought to create chaos
South Korea's Parliament voted on December 9, 2016 to impeach President Park Geun-Hye over a corruption scandal
Park South Korea's impeached President denies involvement in corruption scandal