Home > World >

In Malta :  Alleged hijackers of Libyan plane appear in court

In Malta Alleged hijackers of Libyan plane appear in court

Moussa Saha and Ali Ahmed Saleh pleaded not guilty in Valletta's law courts to a string of offences including hijacking a plane.

  • Published:
The Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 was en route from Sabha to Tripoli when it was taken over and forced to fly to Malta on December 23, 2016 play

The Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 was en route from Sabha to Tripoli when it was taken over and forced to fly to Malta on December 23, 2016

(AFP/File)

In Libya Passengers of hijacked Libyan plane arrive Tripoli
Afriqiyah Airways Grenade, two pistols on hijacked Libyan plane
Afriqiyah Airways Libya plane hijackers want asylum in Malta
Afriqiyah Airways Women, children released from hijacked Libyan plane in Malta
Afriqiyah Airways Passengers released from hijacked Libyan plane
Afriqiyah Airways Hijacked Libyan plane headed for Malta
Afriqiyah Airways Tripoli confirms hijacked Libyan plane diverted to Malta
Afriqiyah Airways Other plane hijackings in past decade
Afriqiyah Airways Hijackers from Libyan plane have surrendered

The two men accused of using fake weapons to hijack a Libyan plane earlier this week with 117 people on board before diverting it to Malta appeared in court Sunday.

Moussa Saha and Ali Ahmed Saleh pleaded not guilty in Valletta's law courts to a string of offences including hijacking a plane and threatening passengers.

If convicted they face maximum sentences of life in jail.

The Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 was en route from Sabha in southern Libya to the capital Tripoli when it was taken over and forced to fly to Malta, sparking a four-hour runway standoff.

While the two suspects were initially thought to have used a real grenade and at least one pistol to stage the hijacking, it later emerged that they had allegedly used fake weapons, a Maltese government statement said.

Libyan plane hijacked play

Libyan plane hijacked

(AFP)

The pair were escorted into the Christmas Day hearing under heavy armed security and the two men were wearing bullet proof vests.

Through his lawyer, Moussa asked the court to allow him to communicate with his family and be allowed to pray. The presiding magistrate said usual practices and procedures should be followed.

Sources close to the investigation told AFP that the men refused to answer any questions during their interrogations. They were remanded in custody. The case continues.

Hijackings have become relatively rare since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States led to increased security on flights.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Russia Military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoffbullet
2 Afriqiyah Airways Grenade, two pistols on hijacked Libyan planebullet
3 Yahya Jammeh Gambia's white-collar workers roused to actionbullet

World

The quake struck near the southern coast of the quake-prone South American nation at 1422 GMT
In Chile 7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Chile on Christmas Day
The men armed with knives stormed the restaurant of the Bella Vista hotel in Hurghada last January as tourists were having dinner
In Egypt Two men jailed for life for plotting an attack on a Red Sea resort hotel
Turkish Army tanks drive to the Syrian Turkish border town of Jarabulus on August 25, 2016
Islamic State Turkey beefs up forces on Syria border
Although Russian commercial airlines are no longer known to use the Tupolev-154, it is still used by the military
Plane Crash Russia's Tu-154 plane: a history of accidents