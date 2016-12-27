Home > World >

In Mali :  Search for French aid worker kidnapped

In Mali Search for French aid worker kidnapped

Petronin, who is in her sixties, had been working in Gao for a long time as head of the NGO she founded.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Soldiers of the Barhkane operation stand next to debris following a suicide car bomb attack at the airport of Gao on November 30, 2016 play

Soldiers of the Barhkane operation stand next to debris following a suicide car bomb attack at the airport of Gao on November 30, 2016

(AFP/File)

In Africa Conflicts blocking efforts to save giraffes
In Mali Treason case dropped against ousted Mali president
Early release for 2 Rwanda genocide convicts
In Italy Verdict expected in deadly shipwreck trial
Kenya giving 'serious thought' to quitting ICC
In Mali 260 deported by Algeria allege police brutality
Islamic State International push aims to protect endangered heritage
In Burkina Faso 12 troops killed in jihadist attack
Mali Country, EU sign deal to return migrants
In Mali Government denies agreement on failed EU asylum seekers

A Frenchwoman who runs an organisation for malnourished children has been kidnapped in Mali's restive north, France's foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday, as French troops joined in the search for the aid worker.

Sophie Petronin was abducted in the city of Gao on Saturday, the ministry said, adding that French and Malian authorities were working together "to find and free our compatriot as quickly as possible".

"We are continuing the search for Sophie. We have men deployed on the ground to find her. But up until now, there has been no result," a Malian security source told AFP Sunday.

A French military source meanwhile told AFP: "French soldiers of the Barkhane force (in Mali) are actively taking part in the search alongside the Malians."

French air worker kidnapped in Mali play

French air worker kidnapped in Mali

(AFP)

Thousands of French soldiers have been deployed across the Sahel region just south of the Sahara since Operation Barkhane was launched in 2014. The troops have a base in Gao.

The Barkhane forces' mission is to target jihadist groups that are active in the area including Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

Despite sustained efforts, it has proven extremely difficult to bring the vast desert terrain of northern Mali under control with jihadists, rebels and criminals still on the loose.

13 French hostages

Petronin is the director of a non-governmental organisation called "Aide a Gao" (Help Gao) that assists children suffering from malnutrition, the ministry said, adding that officials were in contact with her family.

Petronin, who is in her sixties, had been working in Gao for a long time as head of the NGO she founded.

According to French media, she is a doctor specialising in nutrition and tropical diseases who had escaped a kidnapping by Islamists in Gao in 2012.

In Paris, prosecutors opened an investigation into Petronin's kidnapping, a judicial source said.

Petronin is the latest French aid worker to fall prey to kidnappers in the Sahel.

From 2010 to 2013, 13 French citizens were kidnapped or killed in the region, mostly by groups linked to AQIM.

While those behind the kidnappings have often claimed to be holding their victims for political reasons, they have later -- behind the scenes -- demanded ransom in exchange for their release.

Northern Mali fell to jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda from March 2012. These forces were driven out of key towns by a French-led military intervention the following year.

But barely a week goes by without attacks on security forces despite a peace pact signed last year following lengthy negotiations between the government, groups backing it and ethnic Tuareg rebels.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mexico Gang massacres 7 members of a family during Christmasbullet
2 In Russia Military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoffbullet
3 Boko Haram 2 killed in suicide bomb attacks in Cameroonbullet

World

The impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-Hye has caused a split in the ruling Saenuri Party, making it the second largest parliamentary party
In South Korea Ruling party splits over president's impeachment
East Asian pop culture and commercial art has a long history of fascination with Hitler and the Nazis, who have even been used in advertising campaigns
In Taiwan School principal resigns over Nazi parade
In a picture taken on April 26, 2015, Afghanistan's first female pilot, Niloofar Rahmani, poses for a photograph at an Air Force airfield in Kabul
In Afghanistan Woman pilot's asylum bid sparks fervent debate
Pakistani customs officials crushing bottles of liquor: sales are banned to Muslims and strictly controlled for minorities and foreigners
In Pakistan Toxic liquor kills 24 - police