In Mali Five Malian soldiers killed by landmine

The explosion occurred between the central Segou and Mopti regions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barely a week goes by without attacks on security forces in Mali despite a peace pact signed following lengthy negotiations between the government and ethnic Tuareg rebels play

Barely a week goes by without attacks on security forces in Mali despite a peace pact signed following lengthy negotiations between the government and ethnic Tuareg rebels

(AFP/File)

In North Africa Al-Qaeda ally releases video showing Swiss hostage alive - SITE
In Mali Search for French aid worker kidnapped
In Mali Treason case dropped against ousted Mali president
In Burkina Faso 12 troops killed in jihadist attack
Early release for 2 Rwanda genocide convicts
In Africa Conflicts blocking efforts to save giraffes
In Mali Government denies agreement on failed EU asylum seekers
In Mali Former rebels enter key city for mixed patrols with army
United Nations More than 56 mln trapped in "vicious" cycle of violence and hunger
International Criminal Court ICC prosecutor Bensouda vows to uphold fight against atrocities

Five Malian soldiers were killed when their vehicle hit a landmine in the centre of the country on Wednesday, military sources told AFP.

The explosion occurred between the central Segou and Mopti regions.

"We have lost five men. Their vehicle set off a mine. They were all in the same vehicle," a Malian military official said.

Another Malian military source confirmed the blast and blamed "terrorists" for the killings, without naming any group.

Explosive devices and ambushes have been frequently used against Malian and UN forces, which arrived in 2013 to fight Islamists.

Northern Mali fell to jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda from March 2012. These forces were driven out of key towns by a French-led military intervention the following year.

Barely a week goes by without attacks on security forces despite a peace pact signed following lengthy negotiations between the government, groups backing it and ethnic Tuareg rebels.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obama US President says goodbye in last presidential speechbullet
2 Obama Read full text of US President’s farewell address [VIDEO]bullet
3 Obama Outgoing US President says 'yes we did' in farewell addressbullet

World

The American University of Afghanistan: two professors were kidnapped by the Taliban on August 7, 2016
Taliban US, Australian hostages appear in terrorists' video
President Robert Mugabe's wife Grace (R) was taken to court by Lebanese businessman Jamal Ahmed who says she seized three of his properties late last year
Robert Mugabe Zimbabwe President's denies seizing properties over diamond ring spat
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) leads an inspection while Kim Yo-Jong (2nd L), vice department director of the Central Committee of the Worker's Party of Korea (WPK) and the younger sister of Kim Jong-Un, follow him
United States US sanctions N. Korean officials for rights abuses
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, seen January 4, 2017, said Mexico will "of course" not pay for a wall between his country and the US as proposed by US President-elect Donald Trump
Donald Trump Mexican President rejects US President-elect's demand