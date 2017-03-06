In Malaysia Official says expelled North Korea envoy has left

Malaysia declared Kang Chol persona non grata and gave him 48 hours to leave the country.

  • Published:
Kang Chol, North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia, has been declared persona non grata and expelled from the country play

Kang Chol, North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia, has been declared persona non grata and expelled from the country

(AFP/File)

In Malaysia PM not waiting for apology as N. Korea envoy expelled
In Malaysia Govt expels North Korea ambassador
In Malaysia North Korean arrested in Kim killing released
Kim Jong-Nam Malaysia to free North Korean arrested in assassination
Kim Jong-Nam Malaysia cancels North Korea visa-free deal after Kim murder

North Korea's ambassador left Malaysia Monday, a senior government official said, after he was expelled in a deepening dispute over the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam.

Malaysia declared Kang Chol persona non grata and gave him 48 hours to leave the country after he failed to apologise for his criticism of the murder investigation, which found that the half brother of Pyongyang's leader had been poisoned with the nerve agent VX.

"The Malaysian Airlines plane has taken off," the official told AFP, asking not to be named.

He added that Kang left Malaysia at 6.25pm (1025 GMT) on flight MH360 for Beijing, shortly after the deadline for his expulsion expired.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 Sergei Polunin Dancing with demons: ballet star bares allbullet
3 In South Sudan Four soldiers arrested over village rape spreebullet

World

North Korean ambassador Kang Chol criticised the Malaysian police investigation into the killing of Kim Jong-Nam, saying it was politically motivated to frame Pyongyang
kang chol Expelled North Korea envoy fires final salvo from airport
A woman walks past a destroyed car in Donetsk on February 9, 2017. Repeated efforts to enforce a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine between government forces and pro-Russian rebels have failed
Boris Johnson Russia 'up to no good' with its meddling, says British foreign minister
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers stop a vehicle at a security check point in Peshawar on February 17, 2017
In Pakistan 5 troops, 10 militants dead in border raid
The Iraqi operation to retake west Mosul began on February 19
In Iraq Govt forces advance in renewed Mosul push