In Malaysia 6 bodies found after boat capsizes off coast

The boat was carrying more than a dozen suspected illegal immigrants from Indonesia.

  • Published:
Rescuers carry a body retrieved from near the area where a boat carrying Indonesian immigrants capsized in Mersing, in Malaysia's southern Johor state in January play

Rescuers carry a body retrieved from near the area where a boat carrying Indonesian immigrants capsized in Mersing, in Malaysia's southern Johor state in January

(Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/AFP)

Sea Pirates 7 Russians, 1 Ukrainian kidnapped off Nigerian coast
Australia Authorities make largest cocaine bust worth $239 million
In Mediterranean Italian rescuers save 1,500 migrants in two days
In Libya 120 migrants rescued off Tripoli coast
Greece, Turkey Tensions flare between uneasy allies
Migrant Crisis Over 180 feared dead from boat disaster in Mediterranean
Migrant Crisis Eight refugees drown after boat sinks off Greek island
Migrant Crisis Four refugees drown, 6 missing off Greece
In Uganda 10 drown as boat carrying football fans capsizes
In Uganda At least 30 drown in Christmas drama on Lake Albert

The bodies of six passengers believed to be from a boat which capsized in rough seas off Malaysia have been found, a coast guard official said Thursday.

The boat was carrying more than a dozen suspected illegal immigrants from Indonesia, said Awil Kamsari, a spokesman for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

The six bodies, including those of three children, were recovered by Indonesian authorities in Indonesian waters, said Awil.

Two passengers were rescued alive by a fisherman and some villagers in waters near Sabah state on Borneo island on Wednesday evening and taken to hospital.

They told authorities the boat had been travelling from the southwestern coast of Sabah to Indonesia on Tuesday evening when it overturned and sank.

The coast guard said the boat likely sank shortly after it set sail due to bad weather and rough seas.

In January several bodies washed ashore at a beach in the Malaysian state of Johor after a boat believed to be carrying some 40 Indonesian illegal immigrants capsized in rough seas.

Another incident in January saw a tourist boat with Chinese tourists capsize off Sabah. Most were rescued after more than 30 hours.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Police hunt authors of anti-pope postersbullet
2 In South Sudan More than 52,000 flee fighting in one monthbullet
3 Julian Assange WikiLeaks founder urges UK, Sweden to 'restore his...bullet

World

Spanish leftwing party Podemos' leader Pablo Iglesias (R) and Podemos' representative Inigo Errejon are seen at the Spanish Congress, in Madrid during the parliamentary investiture debate to vote through a prime minister in October 2016
In Spain Once inseparable, Podemos chief and deputy in merciless duel
The Flamanville nuclear power plant in northwestern France, first came online in the 1980s
In France Explosion at nuclear plant, 'no risk'
A new Israeli law legalises dozens of wildcat settlement outposts such as Kfar Tapuah West
In Israel Top court petitioned to strike down settler law
Anti-Rohingya protesters rally at Yangon's Thilawa port as the Malaysian ship carrying relief aid for Rohingya Muslims arrives on February 9, 2017
Rohingya Protests greet Malaysia aid ship