In Kyrgyzstan Opposition party leader arrested on corruption charges

Omurbek Tekebayev was detained on Sunday after landing at the country's airport.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kyrgyz opposition leader Omurbek Tekebayev heads the socialist Ata-Meken party play

Kyrgyz opposition leader Omurbek Tekebayev heads the socialist Ata-Meken party

(AFP/File)

Kyrgyzstan Central Asian country recovers bodies from plane crash site
In Kyrgyzstan Car explodes at Chinese embassy in suspected suicide bombing
In Turkey 2 killed in new attack as Istanbul gunman hunted
In Turkey Istanbul nightclub attacker 'identified as Uzbek jihadist'
In Kyrgyzstan At least 32 dead as cargo plane crash destroys houses
In Kyrgyzstan Authorities say 37 dead after Turkish cargo plane hits village
In Kyrgyzstan Authorities see possible pilot error in crash killing 37

A veteran opposition leader in Kyrgyzstan was arrested on corruption charges, security services said Sunday, as political tensions mount in the Central Asian country ahead of a November presidential poll.

The State Committee for National Security (GKNB) said Omurbek Tekebayev, who leads the nominally socialist Ata-Meken party, was detained on Sunday after landing at the country's airport.

The opposition leader, a bitter adversary of incumbent President Almazbek Atambayev, will be held for at least 48 hours in connection with an investigation into corruption at a key telecoms company, the statement said.

While ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan is the most democratic country in a region dominated by long-ruling strongmen, it has also been the most politically volatile in recent times.

The country experienced two revolutions that unseated presidents in 2005 and 2010 followed by ethnic violence that left over 400 dead.

Tekebayev's arrest comes after two of his party colleagues were questioned for four and nearly nine hours respectively in unrelated corruption cases earlier this month.

The Ata-Meken party strongly opposed a referendum on constitutional changes in December that was driven by Atambayev's office.

Atambayev is constitutionally restricted to a single six-year term and says he has no intention of easing into the office of prime minister, a position whose powers were boosted by the recent constitutional changes.

Tekebayev, 58, also recently called for Atambayev to be impeached and demanded authorities to check the president and his family members for evidence of corruption.

The Ata-Meken leader has so far not declared his intention to run in the presidential vote set for November 19.

Two former prime ministers have announced their candidacies for the ballot that unlike other votes in Central Asia, will be keenly contested.

More

Ballet Kazakhstan seeks to leap onto world stage

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump White House bars CNN from press briefingbullet
2 Adama Barrow Gambia charges former spy chief with murder of opposition...bullet
3 Inaki Urdangarin Spain king's brother-in-law to stay free while...bullet

World

President Donald Trump says he will skip an annual correspondents' dinner as the White House triggered outrage by denying access to an off-camera briefing to several major media
Donald Trump U.S President to skip correspondents' dinner as media row heats up
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe speaks at the party's annual conference on December 17, 2016 in Masvingo
Mugabe I’ll not impose successor on Zimbabweans - President
Assassination mystery of North Korean leader's half-brother
Kim Jong Nam Murder leads Malaysian authorities to detoxify airport
Police officers investigate the car used by a man to plough into pedestrians before he was shot by police on February 25, 2017
In Germany 3 dead as car ploughs into pedestrians