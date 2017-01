Cote d’Ivoire prime minister, Daniel Duncan on Monday, announced that he and his entire government were stepping down.

According to report, a cabinet reshuffle had already been expected, but it was delayed because of a mutiny by soldiers over pay, local media reported.

A new cabinet was expected to be in place by Tuesday, a report added.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a two day mutiny by soldiers over pay and other allowances was reported last week.