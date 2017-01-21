In Italy Migrants pitch in on avalanche relief effort

Originally from Senegal and Guinea, the young migrants had previously done volunteer humanitarian work in Turin and offered to help after the region was hit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A group of migrants who volunteer with the Italian Red Cross stand at the Penna emergency operations center, 20 km from avalanche site that engulfed Hotel Rigopiano, in central Italy, on January 21, 2017 play

A group of migrants who volunteer with the Italian Red Cross stand at the Penna emergency operations center, 20 km from avalanche site that engulfed Hotel Rigopiano, in central Italy, on January 21, 2017

(AFP)

Earthquake Deadly quake nightmare returns to haunt Italy
Antonio Tajani 'Affable' Berlusconi ally takes EU parliament top job
The Gambia 5 things to know about small West African country
Yahya Jammeh Devout and erratic leader of The Gambia
In Italy 'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after quake
In Germany Lawmakers green-light medical cannabis use
Europe Deadly avalanches in continent
In Italy Cameroonian and 'modern slavery' activist to get Italy's Order of Merit
In Italy Rescuers vow to keep searching for avalanche survivors
Marine Le Pen 'Europe will wake up in 2017', Presidential hopeful tells Germany right-wing congress

A group of asylum-seeking African migrants on Saturday joined volunteers helping the relief effort at an avalanche-hit hotel in earthquake-ravaged central Italy.

Originally from Senegal and Guinea, the young migrants had previously done volunteer humanitarian work in Turin and offered to help after the region was hit by the double whammy of multiple earthquakes and the deadly avalanche which engulfed the Hotel Rigopiano on Wednesday.

"They asked if they could give a hand," said Red Cross spokesman Ensa D'Alessandro.

"They've been volunteering with the Red Cross for the last two years and have specialized in logistics.

"We are setting up a tent for the rescue teams at the avalanche site, where rescuers can rest and recuperate.

"The boys will be working in the tent in shifts, giving a hand to the cook and helping out wherever needed. Two of the group are already up there."

Among the group being briefed Saturday was baby-faced Barry Misbaou, 20, from Guinea.

"The situation is difficult, it's not easy for us because it's the first time we'll have done anything like this," he told AFPTV.

"We’re finding it difficult because we're not used to the cold and we're foreigners, but this is life and we have to do what we can because it's good to help people, especially victims.

Originally from Senegal and Guinea, the young migrants had previously done volunteer humanitarian work in Turin play

Originally from Senegal and Guinea, the young migrants had previously done volunteer humanitarian work in Turin

(AFP)

"We're here now to go and work at the hotel but we don't know what will happen."

Most of the migrants seeking asylum in Italy arrive from North Africa after perilous overland journeys and even more dangerous crossings of the Mediterranean, which almost invariably end with their overcrowded boats having to be rescued by the Italian coastguard.

They are barred from taking paid work at the beginning of Italy's asylum application procedure and jobs are thin on the ground afterwards.

This situation has led many to seek opportunities to volunteer with some wanting to return the favour after benefiting from the support of humanitarian organisations.

Others say they want to give something back to Italy in the face of complaints from far-right politicians that they drain resources from native Italians, or simply to keep themselves busy while their status is resolved.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Gambia 'Jammeh is still in control' - Information Ministerbullet
2 The Gambia Jammeh writes acceptance speech to leave officebullet
3 Jammeh President's wife, children flee Gambiabullet

World

Donald Trump
Donald Trump President thanks ‘adversary’ US media
French President Francois Hollande (R) and his Chilean counterpart Michelle Bachelet leave a joint press conference at La Moneda Palace at the start of his two-day visit to Chile, in Santiago on January 21, 2017
Francois Hollande French president warns against protectionism on Latin American visit
FARC rebel group claimed on January 21, 2017 that a "deserter", Marco Antonio Manyoma, murdered his sister and her husband a week ago
FARC Columbian rebel group says 'deserter' killed activist sister
Brazilian President Michel Temer (3rd-R) attends the funeral of Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki at the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region, where the wake is being held in Porto Alegre on January 21, 2017
In Brazil Funeral held for judge killed in small plane crash