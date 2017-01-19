In Italy 'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after quake

Farindola mayor Ilario Lacchetta said on his Facebook page that "the dimensions of the avalanche were huge.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A car drives along the main road to Monterale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 19, 2017 play

A car drives along the main road to Monterale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 19, 2017

(AFP)

Earthquake Deadly quake nightmare returns to haunt Italy
In Peru 6.1 magnitude quake hits country, no injuries reported
Italy Earthquake At least 38 dead, "voices under the rubble"
In Papua New Guinea Tsunami alert issued following 7.9 earthquake
In Nepal Debt traps threaten quake victims
In Ecuador Earthquake aftershocks leave 3 dead, serious damage
In Indonesia Urgent appeal for supplies after strong quake
Joko Widodo 'We will rebuild': Indonesian president tours quake zone
In Chile 7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Chile on Christmas Day

Several people have died after a ski hotel was hit by a huge avalanche in earthquake-ravaged central Italy, local media reported Thursday quoting rescue services.

"There are many dead," Antonio Crocetta, the head of a group of Alpine police coordinating the rescue effort was quoted as saying after an advance party reached the hotel following a 10-kilometre (6-mile) cross country trek on skis.

Italy's Civil Protection Agency said there had been around 30 guests and staff at the Hotel Rigopiano on the eastern lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain when the first of four powerful quakes hit the region on Wednesday morning.

It said it could not immediately confirm any deaths out of respect for the families of the guests and staff.

Italy avalanche play

Italy avalanche

(AFP)

Antonio Di Marco, president of the province of Pescara, which includes the mountain village of Farindola where the hotel is located, said two people had been saved.

"We don't know yet how many people are unaccounted for or dead," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"What is certain is that the building took a direct hit from the avalanche, to the point that it was moved by 10 metres."

Farindola mayor Ilario Lacchetta said on his Facebook page that "the dimensions of the avalanche were huge.

"It took the whole hotel with it." he said.

Two elderly women sit in a tent set up for the residents of Montereale after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Italian region, on January 18, 2017 play

Two elderly women sit in a tent set up for the residents of Montereale after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Italian region, on January 18, 2017

(AFP)

The region was hit by four seismic shocks measuring above five magnitude in the space of four hours on Wednesday, with at least one person confirmed dead.

The hotel is located around 90 kilometres (55 miles) from the epicentre of the quakes.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambiabullet
2 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his...bullet
3 Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammehbullet

World

South African President Jacob Zuma delivers a speech on stage at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on January 8, 2017
In South Africa Starting gun fired in race to succeed Zuma
The council discussed the faltering peace effort in Mali after a car bomb killed 50 people in the northern city of Gao
Mali UN to consider sanctions regime for country
Ivory Coast's main port of Abidjan, one of Africa's biggest, was shut down when angry security forces began firing into the air amid protests by mutinous troops
In Ivory Coast Port seeks to resume operations as mutiny spreads
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh
Jammeh Nigeria, Senegal troops ready to force out overstayed Gambia President