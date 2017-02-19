In Israel Lieberman insists land swaps key to two-state solution

A two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict must include exchanges of people and land to ensure the two sides are completely separated, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman delivers a speech at the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2017 play

Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman delivers a speech at the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2017

(AFP)

In Lebanon Balloon, camera, action: mapping a Palestinian camp
Marine Le Pen French presidential candidate to visit Lebanon
In Syria Refugees shrug off peace talks, dream of home
Bashar al-Assad Lebanon PM stands firm on Syrian President's 'crimes'
Michel Aoun Lebanese president makes first Egypt visit since election
Istanbul Shooting Nightclub attack suspect 'confesses'
Donald Trump LA's Iranian community outraged over President's travel ban
Donald Trump Americans protest President's ban on Muslim immigrants

A two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict must include exchanges of people and land to ensure the two sides are completely separated, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Sunday.

The two-state solution has been on the table for years, backed by the United States and other major powers, but peace efforts have stalled and US President Donald Trump recently appeared to put Washington's commitment in doubt.

Lieberman told the Munich Security Conference he believed the end-game to the conflict involved a two-state solution but not as many people now understood it.

"I believe that what is necessary for us is to keep the Jewish state," he told a conference panel.

"My biggest problem is that today on the table we have a proposal (which) will establish a very homogenic Palestinian state without even one Jew and we will become a bi-national state with more than 20 percent of the population Palestinians," he said.

"I think the basic principle of a solution must include (the) exchange of land and population. It does not make sense to create one homogenic Palestinian state and a bi-national state of Israel."

The future of Israel's growing Arab population is hugely sensitive amid fears it will eventually dilute the Jewish nature of the state.

Lieberman has previously said Arab towns in Israel near the border could be transferred to a future Palestinian state, while Israeli settlements including in the occupied West Bank would become part of Israel.

The United Nations in December adopted a resolution that demanded an end to Israeli settlement building, and Lieberman's proposals have long been criticised.

But they have begun to gain some traction as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presses the idea of an overall peace settlement based on a deal with moderate Sunni Arab regional powers such as Saudi Arabia in the interests of countering a shared enemy, Shiite Iran.

Lieberman opened his remarks to the conference by saying there were three challenges in the region: "Iran, Iran and Iran."

More

In Iraq Bashiqa brings back the booze to clear IS hangover

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump "In inherited a mess," US President saysbullet
2 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for...bullet
3 Robert Durst US tycoon admitted murdering friend, witness saysbullet

World

Malaysian police chiefs say they want to question four North Korean men over the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam
Kim Jong-Un Malaysia seeks N. Korean fugitives in killing
Iraqi civilians were often caught in the crossfire as pro-regime forces fought jihadists for control of east Mosul in November 2016
In West Mosul 350,000 children trapped
Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza (left) was an ally of the late opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, and joined him in 2014 to condemn corruption at the Sochi Olympics
Putin President critic leaves Russia for treatment after 'poisoning'
Ecuadorean presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso delivers a speech during his closing campaign rally in Guayaquil, on February 17, 2017
In Ecuador Country in vote that could push country to the right