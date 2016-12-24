Home > World >

In Iraq :  Patriarch urges protection for displaced Christians

In Iraq Patriarch urges protection for displaced Christians

Tens of thousands of Christians fled northern Iraqi towns in 2014 as the Islamic State group seized second city Mosul.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Louis Raphael Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Church, leads a mass at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, on October 25, 2016 play

Louis Raphael Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Church, leads a mass at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, on October 25, 2016

(AFP/File)

In Syria UN votes to set up panel to prepare war crimes cases
The cold-blooded killer of Russia's Turkey envoy
Guy Smarts How to motivate yourself to start working out
Wellness Tips 5 foods to avoid if you have stomach ulcer
In Idlib Displaced Syrians bemoan 'open-air prison'
In Aleppo Evacuations of trapped civilians have resumed , says UN
Andrei Karlov Russia to bury slain ambassador Thursday - Kremlin
Andrei Karlov Turkey claims Gulen link to envoy killing, Kremlin cautious
Erdogan Syrian girl blogger, 7, meets President at Ankara palace
In Aleppo Snow and delays as last evacuees wait to leave

The patriarch of Iraq's Chaldean Catholic Church has appealed for international protection to help Iraqi Christians displaced by war return to their homes.

Tens of thousands of Christians fled northern Iraqi towns in 2014 as the Islamic State group seized second city Mosul and swathes of the surrounding Nineveh province.

Iraqi forces launched a massive offensive on October 17 to oust the jihadists from their last Iraqi stronghold.

"There was great joy among Christians at the start of the liberation of Nineveh," Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako told AFP on Saturday.

"But as the battle continues, they are waiting with fear as well as hope," he said.

Iraqi fighters backed by an international coalition have retaken parts of Mosul but are facing fierce resistance from jihadists defending their last Iraqi stronghold.

While the group has been ousted from several Christian-majority towns, others such as Tal Kayf, 15 kilometres (nine miles) north of Mosul, are still in jihadist hands.

"In the liberated villages, the damage is immense. I have visited these villages, they are 30 to 40 percent destroyed," Sako said. "The churches have been damaged, the streets and the infrastructure too."

But he warned that IS must be ousted from Mosul itself before Christians can safely return.

"If Mosul is not liberated, Daesh will be able to infiltrate villages and sow panic," he said, using an Arabic acronym for the group.

He urged Christians not to join militias such as the Babylon Brigade, a Christian unit within the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) a loose grouping of mainly Shiite paramilitary groups including several backed by Iran.

"If Christians want to protect their towns, they should join the army or the (Kurdish) peshmerga," Sako said. "The militias, it's anarchy."

Christian exodus

Iraq had well over a million Christians before the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, but the population has dwindled to just 350,000 as sectarian violence wracked the country.

The majority of those who remain are Chaldeans, an eastern Christian community affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church with roots in northern Iraq.

The jihadist occupation of Nineveh and much of western Iraq in 2014 accelerated the exodus.

IS presented Christians with a grim choice: conversion, a heavy tax, exile or death. Around 120,000 fled. Sako said they needed protection if they were to return to areas formerly occupied by the jihadists.

"We have demanded guarantees from the international community," he said. "There should be some kind of UN or European Union office to monitor things, rather than throwing people unprotected into their villages where they risk being threatened by their neighbours."

He suggested that European countries each take charge of reconstructing a village or town.

"That would encourage inhabitants who have sought refuge in Europe to go home," he said.

He called for a national dialogue to reconcile Iraq's mosaic of sects and ethnicities, saying Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's Shiite-dominated government and Muslim religious authorities had changed their discourse.

"(Muslim) religious authorities have said that it is good to celebrate Christmas with the Christians," he said.

Image
  •  
    NPP leader Akufo-Addo speaks during a meeting to contest presidential election results, at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra   
  •  
    The building of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications Co is seen at the Smart Village in the outskirts of Cairo   
  •  
    Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia   
  • Some of the 21 Chibok school girls released are seen during a meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, Nigeria   
  • Rebel fighters hold up their rifles as they walk in front of a bushfire in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State   
  • Congolese opposition supporters chant slogans during a march to press President Joseph Kabila to step down in the DRC's capital Kinshasa   
  • South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan reacts during a media briefing in Sandton near Johannesburg   
  • Leaders of Kenya's opposition CORD Odinga and Wetangula arrive at a rally to mark Kenya's Madaraka Day, the 53rd anniversary of the country's self rule, at Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi, Kenya   
  • An employee works at a front desk of the Singapore Exchange head office in Singapore   
  • One-gram gold bars are displayed at the annual meeting of German Sparkasse savings banks in Duesseldorf   
  • File photo illustration of a bottle of Pepsi   
  • Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match   
  • British Masters   
  • Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament final - Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain v Andy Murray of Britain   
  • A farmer prepares to pull up water from a well in Gujarat state in India, where water supplies for irrigation are running short.   
  • Southampton v Burnley - Premier League   
  • The feet of a child with cerebral palsy are seen at the Palsigunung rehabilitation homestay in Jakarta   
  • First-placed Peter Sagan of Slovakia celebrates as he wins Men Elite Road Race in the UCI Road World Championships 2016, in Doha   
  • PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round   
  • A general view of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange building in Sandton   
  • A currency dealer counts Kenya shillings at a money exchange counter in Nairobi   
  • The building of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications Co is seen at the Smart Village in the outskirts of Cairo   
  • Tennis: U.S. Open   
  • Liverpool v Chelsea - Barclays Premier League   
  • Traders work at the Egyptian stock exchange in Cairo   
  • Olympique Lyon v Caen - French Ligue 1   
  • The skyline of central Seoul is seen during a foggy day in Seoul   
  • South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration   
  • Plaintiff Kiobel speaks during protest against Royal Dutch Shell Petroleum in front of U.S. Supreme Court in Washington   
  • Pepsi bottles are seen lined up at a store in New York   
  • The building of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications Co is seen at the Smart Village in the outskirts of Cairo   
  • Buffalos graze in dried-up Chandola Lake in Ahmedabad   
  • Cast member Affleck poses at the premiere of "The Accountant" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood   
  • Cast member Affleck poses with co-star Kendrick, as cast members Simmons, Addai-Robinson and Lithgow watch, at the premiere of "The Accountant" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood   
  • Peshmerga forces advance in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul   
  • A sign bearing the logo of Teva is seen in Jerusalem   
  • Peshmerga forces gather on the outskirt of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • Peshmerga forces gather on the outskirt of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • Iraqi security forces sleeps in a military vehicle on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • Peshmerga forces gather on the outskirt of Mosul during preparationS to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • Displaced Iraqi children who fled Mosul are pictured at a refugee camp in Duhok   
  • A member of the peshmerga forces takes his position with his weapon during preparations to attack Mosul, on the outskirt of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • Peshmerga forces gather on the outskirt of Mosul during preparationS to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • A member of the Iraqi security forces stands with his weapon on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • A village is seen on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq   
  • Iraqi security forces and Peshmerga forces gather on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • Military vehicles of Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather on the outskirt of Mosul during preparation to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  •  
    Military vehicles for the Iraqi security forces are seen on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  •  
    Member of Peshmerga forces stands on a military vehicle in the east of Mosul   

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Afriqiyah Airways Passengers released from hijacked Libyan planebullet
2 Yahya Jammeh Gambia's white-collar workers roused to actionbullet
3 Rodrigo Duterte Philippines President flirts with an ominous idea...bullet

World

Turkish authorities are often accused of restricting access to social networks after serious incidents, such as attacks, to stop the circulation of information that could "undermine state security"
In Turkey Govt probing 10,000 over online 'terror' activity
 
In Libya Passengers of hijacked Libyan plane arrive Tripoli
Residents use a tractor to collect belongings in the former rebel-held Zebdiye district in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on December 23, 2016 after government forces retook control of the whole embattled city Syrian troops cemented their hold on Aleppo after retaking full control of the city, as residents anxious to return to their homes moved through its ruined streets.
In Syria Two dead in blast at Aleppo ammo store
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016.
Obama President explains US rejection of Trump's veto advice on UN's Israel/Palestinian Resolution