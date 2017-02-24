In Iraq Govt forces enter first west Mosul neighbourhood

A lieutenant general in the Counter-Terrorism Service said his men had retaken a military base and a village southwest of Mosul.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iraqi forces entered a west Mosul neighbourhood and gained control of the airport as they launched a fresh push on the west side of the the city play

Iraqi forces entered a west Mosul neighbourhood and gained control of the airport as they launched a fresh push on the west side of the the city

(AFP)

Islamic State IS forcing children, disabled into suicide cars - US general
In Syria Why does the capture of Al-Bab town matter?
In Iraq Govt forces enter IS-held Mosul airport
In Iraq Forces attack IS-held Mosul airport
In German Iraq ex-soldier in court over beheaded IS jihadist photos
In Iraq Forces poised for Mosul airport assault

Elite Iraqi forces on Friday entered a west Mosul neighbourhood for the first time since the start four months ago of an offensive to retake the city, a commander said.

Sami al-Aridhi, a lieutenant general in the Counter-Terrorism Service, said his men had retaken a military base and a village southwest of Mosul and entered a residential neighbourhood of the city.

"We have attacked and fully control Ghazlani base, we have also taken Tal al-Rayyan... and we're attacking Al-Maamun neighbourhood," he told AFP.

Iraqi forces secured the east side of Mosul a month ago and on Sunday launched a fresh push on the west side of the Tigris River that divides the city.

They have since retaken several outlying villages and desert areas near the city.

On Friday, commanders confirmed that government forces had full control of the airport that lies on the southern edge of the city.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Kim Jong-Nam North Korea diplomat wanted over Kim killingbullet

World

Nigerian students staged a protest in Abuja on February 23, 2017, over a spike in attacks targeting foreign nationals in South Africa
In South Africa Crowds gather for anti-immigration march
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels patrol through the town of al-Bab shortly after they captured it from the Islamic State (IS) group
In Syria Suicide bomber kills 29 near town taken from IS
Gambian President Adama Barrow looks at the audience from the roof of a car as he arrives at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, west of the capital Banjul for his inauguration ceremony, on February 18, 2017
Adama Barrow Gambia charges former spy chief with murder of opposition leader
Former Israeli Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi Yona Metzger, pictured in 2012, stepped down in July 2013 after 10 years in office
Yona Metzger Former Israeli chief rabbi sentenced to jail for graft