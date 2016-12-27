Home > World >

In Iran :  Opposition leader quits after 6 years' house arrest

In Iran Opposition leader quits after 6 years' house arrest

Two years later, both leaders ended up under house arrest for their part in the protests, which regime leaders still call "the sedition".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mehdi Karroubi, a leading member of the Iranian opposition who has been under house arrest for almost six years, is quitting his party, Iranian media report play

Mehdi Karroubi, a leading member of the Iranian opposition who has been under house arrest for almost six years, is quitting his party, Iranian media report

(AFP/File)

Plane Crash Russia's Tu-154 plane: a history of accidents
Vladimir Putin Russia questions US 'grip on reality' after sanctions
Afriqiyah Airways Other plane hijackings in past decade
In Iran Is country's nuclear deal already being violated?
In Iraq Patriarch urges protection for displaced Christians
In Syria UN votes to set up panel to prepare war crimes cases
In Aleppo 4,000 rebels leave in 'last stages' of evacuation
In Syria Army, civilians move into ruined Aleppo streets

Mehdi Karroubi, a leading member of the Iranian opposition who has been under house arrest for almost six years, announced he is quitting his party, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

Karroubi and Mir Hossein Mousavi were reformist candidates during the 2009 presidential election, and questioned the shock victory of conservative Mahmoud Ahmadinejad which led to mass protests.

Two years later, both leaders ended up under house arrest for their part in the protests, which regime leaders still call "the sedition".

"Considering my situation since (2011) and given that I do not know how long this will last, I ask my friends to accept my resignation," Karroubi, 79, wrote in a letter to his party, according to reformist newspaper Shargh.

There have been repeated calls for Karroubi and Mousavi to be tried in court to no avail.

Hardliners claim house arrest was actually an "act of clemency" for the two leaders, since otherwise they would be put to death for sedition, in the words of ultra-conservative lawmaker Mojtaba Zolnour last week.

Sadegh Larijani, the head of the judiciary, which is considered close to hardliners, said Monday that the "sedition dossier is still open and will be examined," without giving further details.

Karroubi said his resignation was aimed at preserving the unity of his party, National Trust, ahead of the presidential election in May -- despite it being banned since his arrest.

"While keeping its independence, the party must cooperate with the other reformist groups and movements," he wrote.

President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate who allied with the reformists to win power in 2013, has failed to secure the release of Karroubi and Mousavi as he promised during his campaign.

Reformists and moderates have said they will maintain their alliance ahead of May's election, when Rouhani is expected to run for a second term.

The conservative camp have also sought to unite their disparate factions. A new group called the Popular Front of the Forces of the Islamic Revolution was announced on Sunday with a view to choosing a single candidate to run against Rouhani.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mexico Gang massacres 7 members of a family during Christmasbullet
2 In Russia Military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoffbullet
3 Boko Haram 2 killed in suicide bomb attacks in Cameroonbullet

World

Tunisians demonstrate outside parliament in Tunis on December 24, against allowing Tunisians who joined the ranks of jihadist groups to return to the country
In Tunisia Security forces warn of returning jihadis
Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow, seen December 12, 2016, said in a Christmas message, "If the colonialists could peacefully hand over executive power... (we) should be able to show a better example to our children"
Adama Barrow Gambian president-elect tells Jammeh to transfer power like British
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier on exercise early in December -- the vessel and escorts has sailed south of Taiwan and into the South China Sea
In Asia Taiwan warns of growing threats from China
The impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-Hye has caused a split in the ruling Saenuri Party, making it the second largest parliamentary party
In South Korea Ruling party splits over president's impeachment