In Iran Ex-president Ahmadinejad joins Twitter, despite ban

Iran's hardline former president Mahmud Ahmadinejad became the latest leader to join Twitter on Sunday, despite having been instrumental in getting it banned from the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iran's ex-president Mahmud Ahmadinejad's first tweet from his personal account was a video in which he called on people to follow him at @Ahmadinejad1956 play

Iran's ex-president Mahmud Ahmadinejad's first tweet from his personal account was a video in which he called on people to follow him at @Ahmadinejad1956

(AFP/File)

North Korea Spokesman hits out at US over potential terror listing
In Yemen Some 45,000 displaced by battles around Mokha - UN
In New York Museums wage cultural war against Trump prejudice
Stephen O'Brien UN aid chief 'denied passage' to Yemen's Taez
Famine What does it feel like to be dying of hunger?
Donald Trump, Oscars Hollywood takes on US President at awards ceremony
In Iraq Forces push deeper into west Mosul
In Kazakhstan Iran requests 950 tonnes of uranium
North Korea steps up sanctions-busting - UN report
In Geneva UN envoy meets Syrian rivals, but hopes dim for peace talks

Iran's hardline former president Mahmud Ahmadinejad became the latest leader to join Twitter on Sunday, despite having been instrumental in getting it banned from the country.

Ahmadinejad's first tweet from his personal account was a video in which he called on people to follow him at @Ahmadinejad1956.

"In the name of God Peace be upon all the freedom loving people of the world," he wrote in English.

Despite the service being blocked for ordinary citizens, many of Iran's top officials tweet regularly, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Even the office of supreme leader Ali Khamenei maintains accounts in several languages.

Iranian users -- who get round the restrictions using privacy software -- were quick to point out the irony that Twitter was banned following mass protests against Ahmadinejad's re-election in 2009.

The protests, which followed accusations of election-rigging, were considered the first time in the world the service was used to promote and organise demonstrations, and earned the nickname "The Twitter Revolution".

Twitter and other social media sites would go on to play a significant role in protests around the Middle East during the so-called "Arab Spring" in the following years.

Ahmadinejad, who was president from 2005 to 2013, has been pushing for a return to frontline politics in the run-up to the presidential election in May.

However, his erratic and insubordinate style saw him fall out with the conservative establishment during his time as president, and Khamenei advised him last year against running again.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sergei Polunin Dancing with demons: ballet star bares allbullet
2 Senegal, Gambia Countries announce new era of tiesbullet
3 Donald Trump US President, others nominated for Nobel Peace Prizebullet

World

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives for the weekly meeting of the cabinet at 10 Downing Street in central London on February 7, 2017
Brexit Britain will 'fight back' if no EU deal: finance minister
Francois Fillon (C) addresses supporters during a Les Republicains rally in Paris, on March 5, 2017
Fillon France's presidential candidate vows to battle on after show of support
French gendarmes block the access to a road where a healthcare card in the name of Charlotte Troadec was discovered by a runner on March 1, 2017, in Dirinon, some 20km east of Brest, western France
In France Sister, brother-in-law in custody in missing family probe
Rights activists Khalafalla Al-Afif, Midhat Hamdan and Mustafa Adam were arrested on May 23, 2016 after security agents raided their office in Khartoum
In Sudan Rights activists jailed in spy, fake reports case