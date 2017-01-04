In India Police investigate New Year sex attacks

India has been shamed by shocking levels of sexual assault against women, which came into sharp focus in December 2012

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Indian police have set up an inquiry into allegations that women in Bangalore were molested after viewing footage from CCTV cameras play

Indian police have set up an inquiry into allegations that women in Bangalore were molested after viewing footage from CCTV cameras

(AFP/File)

In India Minister blames 'western dress' for sex attacks
In India Mine collapse toll rises to 17 as rescue effort continues
Turkey Attacks Manhunt after Istanbul nightclub massacre kills 39
In Australia Country kicks off global New Year party defying terror threat
In India Five dead, scores missing after mine collapse
In India Police bust venom smugglers, seize 72 deadly snakes
Russia, Iran ties with Taliban stoke Afghan anxiety
In India Rise in baby trafficking cuts adoption numbers and fuels trade

Indian police have filed a case after finding "credible" evidence that groups of men sexually assaulted women at a New Year's eve celebration, an incident that has sparked widespread outrage.

Praveen Sood, the police commissioner of Bangalore city, said an inquiry had been set up into allegations women attending the Saturday night celebrations were chased, groped, molested and robbed.

The announcement followed a public outcry over comments by a local minister blaming the attacks in the southern city -- an IT hub considered relatively safe for women -- on "western dress".

"As promised we have found credible evidence... We have taken action by registering a FIR (first information report). Investigation is in progress," Sood said in a series of tweets late Tuesday.

He said police had acted after going through footage from 45 CCTV cameras installed in the city centre where hundreds of revellers had gathered to celebrate the new year.

Video footage circulated on social media showed women crying and screaming for help.

The attacks in Bangalore have drawn comparison with last year's mass sexual assaults at New Year's celebrations in the German city of Cologne, where police were also accused of losing control.

India has been shamed by shocking levels of sexual assault against women, which came into sharp focus in December 2012 when a student was gang-raped on a bus in New Delhi and later died of her injuries.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Teodorin Obiang Playboy son of Equatorial Guinea leader goes on trial in...bullet
2 In DR Congo 5 facts about countrybullet
3 In Mexico More protests over gasoline price hikebullet

World

The trial of an alleged Islamic State jihadist in Germany comes just over two weeks after an IS extremist ploughed a truck through a Berlin Christmas market killing 12
In Germany Suspected IS scout for Berlin attack sites goes on trial
WikiLeaks appealed for leaked White House documents before President Barack Obama leaves office, as its founder Julian Assange, pictured in 2016, again denied Russia was the source of hacked emails that hurt Hillary Clinton's bid for the presidency
Obama WikiLeaks urges leaks of departing President's White House docs
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh: Myanmar has denied security forces have abused the Muslim minority group
In Myanmar Commission denies abuses against Rohingya
US Senator Charles Schumer, US Vice-President Joe Biden(R) and Iris Schumer laugh during a reenacted swearing-in in Washington, DC
In US Biden steals show in final Senate swearing-in