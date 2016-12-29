Home > World >

In India :  Police bust venom smugglers, seize 72 deadly snakes

In India Police bust venom smugglers, seize 72 deadly snakes

Snake venom is sold at a lucrative price in parts of India, but keeping protected wildlife in captivity is illegal in the country.

  • Published:
An Indian snake-catcher extracts venom from a cobra at the venom extraction center of the Irula snake-catchers cooperative on the outskirts of Chennai play

An Indian snake-catcher extracts venom from a cobra at the venom extraction center of the Irula snake-catchers cooperative on the outskirts of Chennai

(AFP)

In Australia Exotic to mainstream: Citizens wild about unusual pets
In Indonesia Police seize tiger skin, deer genitals
In Australia Snake disguises itself as tinsel on Christmas tree
Action Film Can you escape from a valley of snakes? This Iguana did [Video]
South Sudan Authorities seize half ton of ivory amid smuggling worries
In South Africa Authorities probe minister's alleged links to rhino smuggler
In Africa Global trade in grey parrots banned

Police in Western India on Thursday said they had uncovered a snake venom smuggling racket after discovering 72 deadly snakes in an apartment.

A police team found 41 Russell’s vipers and 31 cobras in the house of the main accused in the Western City of Pune, a local police Chief, Santosh Gosavi, said.

“We were shocked to find dozens of these poisonous reptiles slithering around in gunny bags and wooden boxes,’’ said another police officer who was part of the raid.

The suspect was away but his wife and two daughters were in the adjoining room. The police evicted the family and called wildlife officials to rescue the reptiles the next day, he added.

The accused, identified as Ranjit Kharage, 37, and an alleged accomplice were subsequently arrested.

“Locals were rattled and scared that they gathered outside in the block to see wildlife teams extract the snakes from the flat.

He (Kharage) was carrying on the racket for three years and no one came to know of it,” Gosavi said.

Initial questioning revealed that the two used to buy snakes from snake catchers, extract the venom and sell or smuggle it and a case was filed against them under sections of India’s Wildlife Protection Act.

Snake venom is sold at a lucrative price in parts of India, but keeping protected wildlife in captivity is illegal in the country.

According to reports, Pharma firms buy snake venom to make antidotes and the venom is also used in party drugs and intoxicants.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Congo Who's behind the massacres in Beni region?bullet
2 In Mexico Gang massacres 7 members of a family during Christmasbullet
3 Trump President-elect, Obama disputes spill into the openbullet

World

Flood victims
In Congo At least 50 dead, 10,000 homeless in floods
Turkish journalist Ahmet Sik (C) has been detained on accusations of making "terror propaganda" and denigrating the Turkish Republic, the judicial authorities and police
In Turkey Government detains prominent journalist over tweets - report
The chief of the state-run National Pension Service has admitted to pressuring the state-run fund to back a merger of two Samsung units, South Korean prosecutors say
In South Korea Pension chief admits pushing Samsung deal in Park probe
Floods in DR Congo
In DR Congo Floods kill at least 50 - provincial governor