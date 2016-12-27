In India :  Jet Airways Goa-Mumbai flight veers off runway

It was further gathered that the flight which was travelling from Goa to Mumbai sits in grass field after skidding off runway at Goa International Airport.
Officials confirmed the report the incident to NDTV and News18.
Another report revealed that while the Jet Airways plane sits on its nose, evacuation slides have been deployed by airport officials following the incident at Goa International Airport.
