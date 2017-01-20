In Ghana Minister designate reveals plan to review $918 million IMF deal-

The three-year programme, signed by the previous government in April 2015, imposes strict targets for revenue collection and spending.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Obama Outgoing US President leaves symbolic legacy in Africa
Opinion Trump’s win: America was just not ready for a woman, period!
In Ghana Parliament body rejects key central bank reform bill

Ghana’s new government plans to review its $918 million programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) because it may need more money for its spending plans, a minister-designate said on Friday.

Yaw Osafo-Maafo told a parliamentary committee vetting his appointment as senior minister in Accra that “It (the IMF programme) must be reviewed. It will certainly be reviewed.

The current programme … squeezes the fiscal space and from the point of view of the NPP, the IMF programme must be reviewed. The review would be conducted with the fund.

The three-year programme, signed by the previous government in April 2015, imposes strict targets for revenue collection and spending.

It aims to reduce inflation, the public debt and the budget deficit and restore rapid growth to Ghana’s economy.

President Nana Akufo-Addo won December’s election in part by promising voters he would give $1 million to each constituency per year for development, build a dam in every village and a factory in every district.

The New Patriotic Party has said it will maintain fiscal discipline and give Ghana double-digit growth for each of the four years of its term in office. The country’s main exports are cocoa, gold and oil.

Image
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun (R) welcoming the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Trejo to her office in Abuja on Thursday Former Vice-President and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar (R) and President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka during a courtesy visit of the executive members of the organisation to Atiku in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu (R) and his Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), counterpart Mournir Gwarzo exchange a signed Memorandum of Understanding on how to clamp down on fraudulent operators in the Nigerian capital market, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Former Vice-President and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar (R) and President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka during a courtesy visit of the executive members of the organisation to Atiku in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kollon (L) with the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammad Sidi, during a visit to NEMA headquarters in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Officials of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) attending to some pensioners during the pension verification exercise in Maiduguri on Thursday    
  • Cross-section of Pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • From left: Afenifere Chieftain, Prof. Banji Akintoye; Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi; Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Comrade Elliot Uko; Guest Lecturer, Prof. Felix Oragwu and former Secretary-General Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya, at the 18th IYM Convention in Enugu on Thursday    
  • A cross-section of Pensioners waiting to be verified during the Pensioners Verification in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) officials attending to a pensioner during the Pensioners Verification in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • From left: Senior Manager of Operations and Programme, Bible Society of Nigeria ( BSN), Mr Samuel Sanusi; Zonal Manager, Nigeria Copyright Commission, (NCC), Lagos Zonal Office, Mr Obi Ezeilo; and Director-General of NCC, Mr Afam Ezekude, at the handing over of pirated bible, seized by the Nigeria Customs Service in Collaboration with the NCC to BSN officials in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Directorate (PTAD), Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, (2nd, R), discussing with some pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Directorate (PTAD) Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, (R), with some Pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • From Left: Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma; Director Special Duties, Mr Richard Agu and Director, Meteorology Services, Mr Obiora Manafa, during the presentation of letter of appointment to Obiora Manafa as the Chairman Task Force, Steel Monitoring, and in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From Left, Sectional Head, Product Certification Directorate, Standards Organisation of Nigeria [SON] Mr Oyewopo Rasak, Director, Metrology Services/Chairman Task Force, Mr Obiora Manafa, Director General, Osita Aboloma, Anambra Coordinator, Ms Nwaoma Olujie, and Ogun Coordinator, Mr Samuel Ayuba, during the inauguration of members of steel monitoring task force in Lagos, on Thursday   
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun (L), welcoming the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Carlos Trejo,to the Ministry in Abuja on Thursday    
  • Vissioneer Of Salama Health Ministries And Gospel Crusade Outreach, Mrs Saidi Muhammed, Chairperson Chikun Local Government, Hajia Hadiza Yahuza and Secretary Chikun Local Government, Alhaji Haruna Ladan at the Foundation Laying Ceremony of Class Room Block at Ungwan Fada Primary School, in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna On Thursday   
  • Pupils Of Ungwan Fada Primary School watching during the FOUNDATION LAYING CEREMONY OF CLASS ROOM BLOCK AT UNGWAN FADA PRIMARY SCHOOL, in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna on Thursday   
  • From Left: Member, Government Advisory Committee (GAC) Ikorodu, Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun, Member, Government Advisory Committee (GAC), Kosofe Local Government, Alhaji Safidiu Sunmola and Lagos-State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode at the 1st 2017 Quarterly Town Hall Meeting at Ajelogo Housing Scheme, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From Left: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Adebule; Seriki of Hausa Community, Ketu, Alhaji Jubril Magaji; Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Sen Gbenga Ashafa and Other Guests at the 1st 2017 Quaterly Town Hall Meeting at Ajelogo Housing Scheme, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Chairman of the Occasion and Former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Philip Asiodu, with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • A cross-section of dignitaries at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards a Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Chairman, Board of Daily Trust, Malam Kabiru Yusuf (L), with the Special Guest of Honour and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (L), with the Chairman, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr Atedo Peterside, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: (Sitted) Director-General, Rivers Ijaw Project, Mr Ibiso Tailor-Harry; Former Leader of Akuku-Toru Local Government Legislative Council Assembly, Mr Akuma Dokubo; Chief Stakeholder of Oceania Communities, Mr Amachree Labo; Pioneer APC Ex-councilor of Akuku-toru, Mr Diepriye Robert and some members of APC supporters in Akuku-toru during a News conference on the leadership of Rivers State House of Assembly in Port-Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau State (L), with the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Plateau State Chapter, Comrade Jibrin Bancir during a visit to the Governor at the Government House in Jos on Thursday   
  • From left: Member, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYIEC), Mr Sunday Aborisade; Chairman of OYIEC, Mr Jide Ajeigbe; Secretary, OYIEC, Mr Paul Ogunola; at a News Conference on the forth coming Local Government Election into the 33 Local Government Councils and 35 Local Council Development Areas in Oyo State on Thursday   
  • From left: Director-General, Rivers Ijaw Project, Mr Ibiso Tailor-Harry; Former leader of Akuku-Toru Local Government Legislative Council Assembly, Mr Akuma Dokubo and Chief Stakeholder of Oceania Communities, Mr Amachree Labo at a News conference on the leadership of Rivers State House of Assembly in Port-Harcourt on Thursday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Gambia 'Jammeh is still in control' - Information Ministerbullet
2 In Italy 'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after quakebullet
3 Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammehbullet

World

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are greeted by President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
US Presidential Inauguration Obamas welcome Trumps to White House
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are greeted by President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Donald Trump Protest in Sri Lanka against US President-elect
A woman throws her fur coat over her head outside the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 19, 2017 as protesters shouted at them as they left the "Deploraball" event in honour of new US president Donald Trump
In Washington Anti-Trump protesters, attendees clash at 'Deploraball'
A supporter of Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow pictured outside of the Gambian Embassy in Senegal's capital Dakar on January 19, 2017, ahead of Barrow's inauguration
The Gambia More than 45,000 have fled country this month - UN