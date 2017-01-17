In Germany Court rules against banning far-right NPD

Court President Andreas Vosskuhle said that the party’s radical ideology was not enough to merit a ban.

  • Published:
The neo-Nazi NPD was founded in 1964 and advocates 'Germany for the Germans' play

The neo-Nazi NPD was founded in 1964 and advocates 'Germany for the Germans'

(AFP/File)

In Germany Court to rule on banning far-right party
Donald Trump Berlin sheds tear for post-war order as Trump era looms
Theresa May British Prime Minister to rule out 'half-in' EU deal in Brexit speech
European Union EU parliament in tense election for new president
In France EU 'has no need for outside advice,' Hollande says of Trump

The Constitutional Court of Germany has rejected a bid by lawmakers to ban the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD).

On announcing the ruling in Karslruhe on Tuesday, Court President Andreas Vosskuhle said that the party’s radical ideology was not enough to merit a ban.

He said that it posed no active threat to democracy.

The NPD, frequently accused of having neo-Nazi links, has been losing influence through the years amid the rise of more socially acceptable right-wing populist movements.

According to the Germany constitution, plaintiffs must prove a party’s ideology is “combative and aggressive” and poses an active threat to the country’s democratic order.

This is the second time that the court in Karlsruhe has ruled against a bid to ban the NPD.

In 2003, the court rejected a similar attempt due to the high number of state informants who had infiltrated the party.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his wordsbullet
2 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
3 African Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Italy Coast Guard...bullet

World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at his annual press conference on January 17, 2017
Syria Russia invites incoming US administration to peace talks
South Sudanese women and children queue to receive emergency food at the United Nations protection of civilians (POC) site 3 hosting about 30,000 people displaced during fighting in Juba, South Sudan July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
United Nations The world has failed children
Turkish special forces police patrol in front of the Reina nightclub in Istanbul, where a gunman killed 39 people on New Year's night
Istanbul Shooting Nightclub attack suspect 'confesses'
In Australia Shark nets kill hundreds of non-targeted animals