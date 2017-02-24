In Germany 136 Turks with diplomatic status sought asylum

The ministry said however that it did not have data on how many among the applicants are diplomats and how many are soldiers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkish flags hang from the facade of the damaged Ankara police headquarters after it was bombed during the failed July 15 coup attempt, in a picture taken on July 19, 2016 play

Turkish flags hang from the facade of the damaged Ankara police headquarters after it was bombed during the failed July 15 coup attempt, in a picture taken on July 19, 2016

(AFP/File)

In Cameroon Government expels over 500 Nigerians
In Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' sought by Sri Lanka agents - Lawyer
In Sweden King Carl demands serious reporting from global media
Rafael Correa Ecuador headed for runoff in tense presidential vote
Donald Trump The Trump effect? Sweden reflects on its integration policy
In German Iraq ex-soldier in court over beheaded IS jihadist photos
In Germany Govt to send home more rejected asylum seekers
In Ecuador Officials deny fraud claims in presidency vote

More than 130 Turkish diplomats, soldiers and their family members have sought refuge in Germany since last July's failed coup, according to German government data in documents seen by AFP on Friday.

"The government is aware of 136 asylum applications filed by diplomatic passport holders from Turkey. They also include family members," said the interior ministry in a written reply to a query from a lawmaker.

The ministry said however that it did not have data on how many among the applicants are diplomats and how many are soldiers stationed at NATO bases.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has accused US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen of having orchestrated the putsch, and launched a sweeping crackdown against his followers.

Some 43,000 people in Turkey have been arrested over their suspected links to Gulen's movement, and 100,000 fired or suspended. Many of them are teachers, police, magistrates and journalists.

The scale of the crackdown has raised international concern, with Germany among the most vocal in raising questions over the mass arrests.

That and a string of other spats have contributed to fraying ties between Ankara and Berlin.

Turkey has also been pushing for Berlin to extradite alleged supporters of Gulen and PKK militants.

In its written note, the interior ministry said it extradited 60 people back to Turkey in 2015 for various offences including terrorism and murder.

Data for 2016 would only be available in 2018, it added.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Kim Jong-Nam North Korea diplomat wanted over Kim killingbullet

World

Leader of DENK ("think" in Dutch), the country's first party led by immigrants, Tunahan Kuzu (R) and Selcuk Ozturk pose at the Binnenhof in The Hague
Denk Dutch immigrants' party challenging the far-right
Tom Perez (L), a Hispanic-American and former secretary of labor and Keith Ellison, a black Muslim congressman are frontrunners in the US Democrats race to pick a new leader
United States Democrats set to pick leader in new Trump era
A woman works on the floats of the Sao Clemente samba school in Rio de Janeiro which this year features a lavish portrayal of France under the Sun King, Louis XIV
In Brazil Rio carnival combines colorful political protest
South Korea's defence ministry said in its 2014 Defence White Paper that the North began producing chemical weapons in the 1980s and estimated that it has about 2,500 to 5,000 tonnes in stock
North Korea South Korean experts claim rival has large chemical weapons stockpile