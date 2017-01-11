In Gambia Supreme Court stalls President Jammeh's move to annul Barrow's election

The Supreme Court in Gambia has postponed the hearing of the suit filed on behalf of the country's President, Yahya Jammeh, seeking to upturn the victory of his rival, Adama Barrow.

The apex court on Tuesday, January 10, shifted hearing on the case for months, citing a lack of judges.

This is a major setback for Jammeh, who initially conceded defeat after the nation's Presidential election, which was won by Barrow, but later made a U-turn.

International and African leaders have urged the President to honourably leave office at the end of his tenure, but he has insisted on contesting the election.

"We can only hear this matter when we have a full bench of the Supreme Court," the court’s chief justice, Emmanuel Fagbenle, said.

The Nigerian judge said the extra judges needed to hear the case were not available.

Fagbenle, however, advised that country resolves its political crisis through the mediation underway by a group of West African leaders led by Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

The leaders expected to persuade Jammeh to respect the constitution and step down.

He added: "This is why alternative dispute resolution is important.

"We are now only left with the ECOWAS mediation initiative and the inter-party committee set up by government to resolve the dispute."

Jammeh’s political party lodged a legal case for him last month aimed at annulling the December 1 election result and triggering new elections.