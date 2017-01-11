In Gambia Minister resigns over President Jammeh's refusal to accept defeat

The minister described Jammeh's rejection of the election results as "an attempt to subvert the express will" of the Gambian people.

  • Published:
Outgoing Gambian President Yahya Jammeh speaking during a press conference after being defeated during the presidential election on December 3, 2016 play

Outgoing Gambian President Yahya Jammeh speaking during a press conference after being defeated during the presidential election on December 3, 2016

(GRTS - Gambia Radio and Television Services/AFP/File)

In Gambia Supreme Court stalls President Jammeh's move to annul Barrow's election
Yahya Jammeh African leaders apply pressure as Gambian president faces isolation
Buhari Nigerian President, other West African leaders in a closed door meeting
In Gambia Govt shut down another private radio station
In Gambia Army chief backs president as region watches
Jammeh Gambia's President fires 12 ambassadors - foreign ministry
Jammeh African leaders up pressure as President faces isolation

The Information Minister of Gambia, Sheriff Bojang, has resigned to oppose  President Yahya Jammeh's refusal to accept defeat in the December presidential election, BBC reports.

Bojang described the President's rejection of the election results as "an attempt to subvert the express will" of the Gambian people.

State television, however, reported that the minister was sacked.

Jammeh initially conceded defeat and congratulated the pronounced winner of the election, Adama Barrow, but later made a U-turn, citing electoral "abnormalities."

"The Gambia has decided and we must accept and respect this decision," Bojang said in a statement.

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria will on Friday, January 13, lead a mediation team of African leaders to The Gambia to persuade Jammeh to step down.

The UN Security Council has called on Jammeh, who has ruled the country for 22 years, to leave office.

The Gambia has not had a smooth transfer of power since independence from Britain in 1965 and regional grouping Ecowas has placed forces on standby in case Jammeh does not step down.

Image
  •  
    A pregnant woman, in the last trimester of her pregnancy, poses in this illustration photo in Sete   
  •  
    A woman walks past DNB bank's local office in Riga   
  •  
    Gambia's President Al Hadji Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island   
  • President Jacob Zuma of South Africa speaks during a high-level meeting on addressing large movements of refugees and migrants at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York   
  • Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends a news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades (unseen) at the El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo   
  • The General Electric logo is seen in a Sears store in Schaumburg   
  • Angola's President Jose Eduardo dos Santos talks to journalists after a ceremony held at Sao Bento Palace in Lisbon   
  • A street trader counts out change for a customer in Durban   
  • Manchester United v Fenerbahce SK - UEFA Europa League Group Stage - Group A   
  • Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - EFL Cup Fourth Round   
  • Torres arrives for a news conference in Sao Joao da Mata   
  • Arsenal v Reading - EFL Cup Fourth Round   
  • Kenya shilling coins and notes are pictured inside a cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi   
  • Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Tokyo   
  • Manchester United v Fenerbahce SK - UEFA Europa League Group Stage - Group A   
  • Manchester City v Southampton - Premier League   
  • Evangelist and ex-combatant Joshua Milton Blahyi preaches in a church in his hometown of Grand Gedeh   
  • The entrance of the ICC is seen in The Hague   
  • Fishing boats sit beneath the skyline of Mozambique's capital Maputo   
  • A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • French CRS riot police secure the area so firemen can arrive to extinguish fires on the second day of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants are seen in silhouette as they gather near flames from a burning makeshift shelter in the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Sparks fly from a fire as migrants sit near for warmth at the end of the first day of the evacuation and transfer to reception centers of migrants living in the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants are seen in silhouette as they gather near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants queue on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • French CRS riot police secure the area, as migrants stand near, in the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants queue on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants who claim to be minors wait for their registration and their evacuation on the third day of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • A French Gendarme stands near as migrants who claim to be minors wait for their registration and their evacuation on the third day of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants who claim to be minors wait for their registration and their evacuation on the third day of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants queue on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants carry their belongings on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Policemen from Britain walk past charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents as they patrol in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation of migrants as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Policemen from Britain walk past charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents as they patrol in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation of migrants as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Smoke rises the sky as makeshift shelters and tents burn n the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation of migrants as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • A migrants stands in the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   
  • A migrant walks past charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   
  • A migrant walks past the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   
  • Migrants carry their belongings as they walk past the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   
  • Kenya's Rita Jeptoo reacts after winning the women's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon   
  • Firefighters extinguish burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   
  • Migrants run past a burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   
  •  
    A migrant stands near a burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   
  •  
    French CRS riot police secure the area near burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana President apologises for plagiarising Bill...bullet
2 Obama US President says goodbye in last presidential speechbullet
3 Jammeh Gambia's President fires 12 ambassadors - foreign ministrybullet

World

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon waves as he departs from UN Headquarters on December 30, 2016, in New York
Ban Ki-moon Ex-UN Secretary-General's brother, nephew arraigned for corruption
US President Barack Obama paid tribute to First Lady Michelle Obama (C) and addressed his daughters, praising the "two amazing young women" they had become
Obama US President tears up during tribute to Michelle, daughters
Capping his eight years in office, US President Barack Obama returned to his adoptive hometown of Chicago to recast his "yes we can" campaign credo as "yes we did"
Obama Outgoing US President says 'yes we did' in farewell address
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island, file. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo
In Gambia Supreme Court stalls President Jammeh's move to annul Barrow's election