In France Le Pen film takes aim at far-right momentum

Few things seem to stop French far-right leader Marine Le Pen from rising in the polls. Not investigations for fraud and hate speech, attacks by opponents nor warnings from experts about her programme.

  • Published:
Belgian director Lucas Belvaux said his film "Chez Nous" aimed to show people "exactly what they are supporting" if they voted for French far-right leader Marine Le Pen's party play

Belgian director Lucas Belvaux said his film "Chez Nous" aimed to show people "exactly what they are supporting" if they voted for French far-right leader Marine Le Pen's party

(AFP/File)

Marine Le Pen French presidential candidate fires back as fake job scandal deepens
Marine Le Pen French presidential candidate to visit Lebanon
In France Country warns Russia against meddling in election
Francois Hollande France's colonial past muscles into presidential race
Mariano Rajoy Spain's Prime Minister takes EU defence as far-right threatens
Marine Le Pen French presidential candidate in Lebanon for first head of state meeting
In France Foreign minister blames cyberattacks on Moscow
Francois Hollande French protests target 'fake jobs' candidates Fillon, Le Pen
Francois Hollande French President warns of fewer jobs if populists take power
In France Investigators raid FN over European Parliament expenses scandal

Few things seem to stop French far-right leader Marine Le Pen from rising in the polls. Not investigations for fraud and hate speech, attacks by opponents nor warnings from experts about her programme.

Will a new, highly critical film nine weeks before the presidential elections make a difference?

"Chez Nous" ("This Is Our Land"), which hits screens Wednesday, depicts the political career of a nurse who stands in local elections for a far-right party called the Patriotic Bloc.

The plot makes few efforts to disguise its core message about the dangers of the anti-immigrant, anti-EU far right, which has spent years trying to shed its image as a racist, anti-Semitic movement.

"'Chez Nous' is targeted at people who are angry and is an attempt to represent them, with their difficulties and their sense of having been betrayed," the film's Belgian director Lucas Belvaux told Telerama magazine.

"I want voters to understand exactly what they are supporting when they vote for the FN (Le Pen's National Front)," he added.

The film takes place in the sort of small town in northern France struggling with joblessness and the effects of globalisation that has become fertile ground for the FN.

Promising economic nationalism and a crackdown on crime and immigration, Le Pen has targeted the similar type of disgruntled, working-class white voters that propelled Donald Trump to the White House.

The film's lead role, played by Emilie Dequenne, is a single mother of two who is looking after her father, a communist-voting former metal worker.

"You just talked about a revolution. We're going to do it," she tells him at one point.

Marketing material?

Polls currently show Le Pen, who took over the party from her father in 2011, winning the first round of the two-stage presidential vote in April with more than 25 percent.

But they also show her falling short of the 50 percent of votes needed to win the second-round runoff, when mainstream parties are expected to unite to keep her out.

But after the political shocks of Brexit and Trump in 2016, seasoned political observers caution against predictions.

"We should be delighted with this film because I think it's our best travelling salesman at the moment," Le Pen's closest adviser Florian Philippot said on Monday.

He added that for him, the film revealed a total "contempt" for the lower classes.

It was a change of tactics from the start of the year when he called the film project "scandalous" and a clear attempt to influence the election.

Others in the party have come out fighting.

The mayor of Henin-Beaumont, an FN stronghold in northern France, sympathised with Le Pen on Twitter, saying she had been badly depicted in what looked to be "a genuine turkey of a film".

Futile attacks?

France-based Belvaux told AFP that Le Pen was only "one of several sources of inspiration" for the blonde party boss in the film, played by left-wing star Catherine Jacob. But the two women bear a striking resemblance.

"The film doesn't instruct people how to vote," Belvaux said after criticism that his film amounts to political campaigning.

It is a "survey of what the party is today, and 90 percent of what is said is true", he added.

Le Pen, who was in the headlines again on Tuesday after refusing to wear a headscarf during a visit to Lebanon, is convinced that after the anti-establishment revolts in Britain and the United States, her time has come.

She has been helped recently by a scandal that has engulfed her conservative rival Francois Fillon, accused of falsely employing his wife as a parliamentary aide.

"2016 was the year the Anglo-Saxon world woke up. In 2017, I am sure, the people of continental Europe will wake up," she said at a meeting of far-right parties in Germany in January.

In the "Anglo-Saxon world", leading entertainers in the film, music and television industries in London and Los Angeles signed petitions and lobbied hard against Brexit and Trump -- to no avail.

Hollywood, a bastion of the left, has had to face up to the impotence of its attacks on Trump -- and which may have had the opposite effect to the one desired.

"We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies," actress Zoe Saldana, star of "Star Trek" and "Avatar", told AFP last month.

"We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong... and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises," she said.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Kim Jong-Un China's move puts onus on US in North Korea impassebullet

World

An Afghan boy, who was held as a child sex slave, sits at a restaurant in a unidentified location in Afghanistan
In Afghanistan Kabul to set penalties for subculture of boy sex slaves
Malaysian Police chief Khalid Abu Bakar says authorities believe five North Koreans are involved in the murder of Kim Jong-Nam in Kuala Lumpur
Kim Jong-Nam North Korea diplomat wanted over Kim killing
A media scrum greets former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang as he arrives at court to hear his 20-month prison sentence for misconduct in office
Donald Tsang Convicted ex-Hong Kong leader jailed 20 months for misconduct
An Aborigine town in Australia: Amnesty International has condemned the justice system's treatment of Aborigines, who make up about three percent of the total population of 24 million
Amnesty International Report says Australia failing on multiple human rights fronts