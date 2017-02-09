In France Explosion at nuclear plant, 'no risk'

The cause of the explosion at the power station, which has been in operation since the 1980s, was not immediately known.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Flamanville nuclear power plant in northwestern France, first came online in the 1980s play

The Flamanville nuclear power plant in northwestern France, first came online in the 1980s

(AFP/File)

In Afghanistan Repatriation and displacement overwhelms war-torn country
Greece, Turkey Tensions flare between uneasy allies
Brazil All we know about the corruption scandal
In Sweden Neo-Nazis held in refugee centre attack: official
Donald Trump Yemenis pray, protest in NY against travel ban
Boko Haram I was paid N200 to detonate bomb, says suicide bomber
In Brazil Billion-dollar Odebrecht scandal engulfs country
Francois Fillon Embattled presidential candidate faces elimination in French election
Mauro Moretti Ex-Italy rail boss, others sentenced over 2009 disaster
Eike Batista Brazilian ex-billionaire surrenders to Rio police

An explosion at a nuclear power plant in northern France on Thursday caused minor injuries but took place outside the plant's nuclear zone and posed no risk of contamination, the authorities said.

"It is a significant technical event but it is not a nuclear accident," senior local official Olivier Marmion told AFP following the blast at the Flamanville plant 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Cherbourg.

The cause of the explosion at the power station, which has been in operation since the 1980s, was not immediately known.

Marmion said five people had reported feeling unwell but that there were no serious injuries, adding that rescue services were at the site.

Explosion at French nuclear plant play

Explosion at French nuclear plant

(Graphics/AFP)

One of the plant's two reactors was shut down after the explosion and the incident was declared over at 1100 GMT, the authorities said.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Police hunt authors of anti-pope postersbullet
2 In South Sudan More than 52,000 flee fighting in one monthbullet
3 Julian Assange WikiLeaks founder urges UK, Sweden to 'restore his...bullet

World

Spanish leftwing party Podemos' leader Pablo Iglesias (R) and Podemos' representative Inigo Errejon are seen at the Spanish Congress, in Madrid during the parliamentary investiture debate to vote through a prime minister in October 2016
In Spain Once inseparable, Podemos chief and deputy in merciless duel
A new Israeli law legalises dozens of wildcat settlement outposts such as Kfar Tapuah West
In Israel Top court petitioned to strike down settler law
Anti-Rohingya protesters rally at Yangon's Thilawa port as the Malaysian ship carrying relief aid for Rohingya Muslims arrives on February 9, 2017
Rohingya Protests greet Malaysia aid ship
Rebel fighters queue to enter an armoured vehicle near the town of Bizaah northeast of the city of Al-Bab on February 4, 2017
Al-Bab Turkey says targeting IS-held Raqa, claims progress in battle