Home > World >

In Egypt :  Two men jailed for life for plotting an attack on a Red Sea resort hotel

In Egypt Two men jailed for life for plotting an attack on a Red Sea resort hotel

The men armed with knives stormed the restaurant of the Bella Vista hotel in Hurghada last January as tourists were having dinner.

  • Published:
The men armed with knives stormed the restaurant of the Bella Vista hotel in Hurghada last January as tourists were having dinner play

The men armed with knives stormed the restaurant of the Bella Vista hotel in Hurghada last January as tourists were having dinner

(AFP/File)

Obama President explains US rejection of Trump's veto advice on UN's Israel/Palestinian Resolution
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker says missing 2017 Afcon is a sad chapter in Nigerian football
Donald Trump President-elect urges veto of UN motion on Israel settlements
Donald Trump Egypt's Sisi agrees delay on UN Israel vote after US president-elect's call
FIFA World Rankings Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
In Egypt Girl's death takes church bombing toll to 26
Super Eagles Nigeria drop in latest FIFA Ranking
Afriqiyah Airways Other plane hijackings in past decade
CAF Confederation Cup CS Sfaxien bank on World Cup winner Clausen
CAF Champions League Sundowns among eight African champions in draw

Egypt Sunday sentenced to life two men linked to the Islamic State group for plotting an attack on a Red Sea resort hotel during which three tourists were hurt, a court official said

The men armed with knives stormed the restaurant of the Bella Vista hotel in Hurghada last January as tourists were having dinner, slightly wounding an elderly Austrian couple and a Swedish tourist.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, during which police shot dead one of the assailants, Mohamad Hassan Mohamed Mahfouz, and wounded the other, Mohamed Magdy Abul Kheir.

The prosecution said that the pair had plotted the attack along with fellow Egyptian Ahmad Abdel Salam Mansour, identified as an Islamic State group jihadist based in Syria where IS is active.

The court official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Abul Kheir was present in court for the verdict while Mansour was sentenced to life in absentia.

According to the prosecution, Mansour incited the other two to carry out attacks against tourists in Hurghada and to join the IS jihadist group.

The IS Egyptian affiliate is waging an insurgency in the north of the Sinai Peninsula that has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers.

The jihadists have claimed attacks on other targets in Egypt, including a bomb attack on a Cairo church this month that killed 27 people.

IS said it is also behind the October 2015 bombing of a Russian airliner carrying holidaymakers from the Sharm el-Sheikh Red Sea resort, an attack that killed all 224 people on board and that crippled Egypt's tourism industry and economy.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Russia Military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoffbullet
2 Afriqiyah Airways Grenade, two pistols on hijacked Libyan planebullet
3 Yahya Jammeh Gambia's white-collar workers roused to actionbullet

World

The quake struck near the southern coast of the quake-prone South American nation at 1422 GMT
In Chile 7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Chile on Christmas Day
Turkish Army tanks drive to the Syrian Turkish border town of Jarabulus on August 25, 2016
Islamic State Turkey beefs up forces on Syria border
The Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 was en route from Sabha to Tripoli when it was taken over and forced to fly to Malta on December 23, 2016
In Malta Alleged hijackers of Libyan plane appear in court
Although Russian commercial airlines are no longer known to use the Tupolev-154, it is still used by the military
Plane Crash Russia's Tu-154 plane: a history of accidents