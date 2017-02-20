In Ecuador Country heads to presidential runoff vote

Ecuador's presidential election looked headed to a runoff as partial results showed leftist candidate Lenin Moreno fell short of the lead needed to win outright in Sunday's first-round vote.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lenin Moreno, the presidential candidate of the governing Alianza PAIS party, makes the "V for victory" sign to supporters at a hotel in Quito shortly before the results of the country's general elections are announced on February 19, 2017 play

Lenin Moreno, the presidential candidate of the governing Alianza PAIS party, makes the "V for victory" sign to supporters at a hotel in Quito shortly before the results of the country's general elections are announced on February 19, 2017

(AFP)

Julian Assange Is WikiLeaks's boss a bold publisher or Russian dupe?
In Ecuador Earthquake aftershocks leave 3 dead, serious damage
In Latin American Left struggles post-Castro and pre-Trump
In US Thief of $1.6M in gold flakes is identified by police
In Colombia Government to resume peace talks with ELN
In Ecuador 19 dead, 17 injured in bus crash
In Colombia Government, ELN announce first accord at peace talks
In Colombia Government opens talks with ELN rebels
In Ecuador Body of tortoise 'Lonesome George' returned to Galapagos Islands
In Brazil Prosecutors from 15 countries to meet over Odebrecht scandal

Ecuador's presidential election looked headed to a runoff as partial results showed leftist candidate Lenin Moreno fell short of the lead needed to win outright in Sunday's first-round vote.

The vote is a test of the legacy of outgoing President Rafael Correa, Moreno's ally and an outspoken critic of the United States.

With 51.8 percent of the ballots counted, Moreno had 38.26 percent of the vote with 29.86 percent for his conservative rival Guillermo Lasso, the president of the National Electoral Council, Juan Pablo Pozo, said in a televised announcement.

Moreno needed more than 40 percent and a 10-point lead over his rival to win outright without facing a runoff.

Trump

Lenin Moreno, the presidential candidate of the governing Alianza PAIS party, makes the "V for victory" sign to supporters at a hotel in Quito shortly before the results of the country's general elections are announced on February 19, 2017 play

Lenin Moreno, the presidential candidate of the governing Alianza PAIS party, makes the "V for victory" sign to supporters at a hotel in Quito shortly before the results of the country's general elections are announced on February 19, 2017

(AFP)

If in the end Lasso wins the presidency, a pillar of the Latin American left will swing to the right.

Correa says Latin America needs a strong leftist movement to resist US President Donald Trump's hard line on immigration and trade.

But Lasso has shown more willingness to work with Washington since Trump's election victory in November.

Assange

Lasso has also said he will end WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's asylum in Ecuador's London embassy.

Assange is taking refuge there for fear of extradition to the United States for publishing leaked documents that embarrassed Washington.

The busting of a commodities boom has hastened the end of two decades of leftist predominance in Latin America.

Argentina, Brazil and Peru have all switched to conservative governments since late 2015.

Economic crossroads

Correa says Sunday's presidential and legislative polls are an opportunity to halt the "conservative restoration" in Latin America.

The busting of a commodities boom has hastened the end of two decades of leftist predominance in the region.

Economist Correa, 53, initially oversaw a boom in the oil-rich country of 16 million.

Now, "what is at stake are two visions of society, two visions of development, two visions of the state," he said of Sunday's election.

Voters were deciding whether to continue his tax-and-spend policies or give Lasso a mandate to cut spending and taxes.

Lasso has slammed Correa's allies over alleged links to corruption.

Boom, bust

Ecuador exports half a million barrels of oil a day. Correa used the wealth to fund social welfare schemes and public works.

But oil prices have plunged over the past three years.

The economy shrank by 1.7 percent last year.

"I want a change because it has been stronger than any economic crisis we have felt before," said Alexandra Orbe, 48, before voting in the capital Quito.

But voter Nora Molina, 53, judged "these past 10 years have shown how the country has advanced. I think we are going to keep that going."

Close contest

Analysts said voters fed up with Correa may rally behind a conservative candidate if the vote goes to a second round.

"Any party could beat the governing one in the second round, because there is major resistance to and rejection of the government," said political scientist Paolo Moncagatta of Quito's San Francisco University.

But Michael Shifter of the Inter-American Dialogue think tank in Washington cautioned: "It is a mistake to underestimate the strength of support for Correa's side."

Voters also cast ballots in a simultaneous referendum on whether to fire politicians who hold funds in tax havens while in office.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Adama Barrow Osinbajo, Sirleaf, Akufo-Addo attend The Gambia's president...bullet
2 Robert Durst US tycoon admitted murdering friend, witness saysbullet
3 Donald Trump "In inherited a mess," US President saysbullet

World

US Vice President Michael Mike Pence (left) and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim held talks during the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) in southern Germany, on February 18, 2017
Mike Pence US Vice-President tells Turkey PM wants 'new start' in ties - Report says
Islamic State jihadists established Raqa as their de-facto capital after capturing a swathe of territory across Iraq and Syria in 2014
ISIS Kuwait jails senior official for joining terror group
Italy's former prime minister Matteo Renzi faces a fierce showdown with his rivals
In Italy Ex-PM, Renzi triggers party leadership contest
Former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa wants the rival Burundi factions to agree on the terms of the 2020 election
Benjamin Mkapa Mediator seeks heads of state summit on Burundi crisis