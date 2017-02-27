In Croatia Far-right leader arrested after Zagreb march

Police arrested a Croatian far-right party leader on Sunday after dozens of supporters marched through the capital Zagreb chanting pro-Nazi slogans.

A police officer stands by as supporters of a Croatian far-right party gather in Ban Jelacic Square in downtown Zagreb on February 26, 2017 play

A police officer stands by as supporters of a Croatian far-right party gather in Ban Jelacic Square in downtown Zagreb on February 26, 2017

(AFP)

Supporters of the far-right A-HSP party, which has no presence in parliament, marched through downtown Zagreb before gathering at the main Ban Jelacic square.

There they chanted 'Za dom spremni' ('For the Homeland ready'), the slogan used by Croatia's World War II pro-Nazi regime, and took an oath "to the homeland."

The Ustasha regime persecuted and killed hundreds of thousands of Jews, Serbs, Roma and anti-fascist Croatians.

The participants of Sunday's march, who were dressed in black, waved a US and a Croatian flag, as well as the flag of the German far-right NPD party.

They also voiced support for US President Donald Trump.

Police said they arrested a 53-year-old man, whom local media identified as party leader Drazen Keleminec.

A police statement said the suspect was held for "violating public order" and that a probe was ongoing.

The government strongly condemned the far-right gathering and said in a statement it opposed "all forms of hate speech, intolerance and discrimination."

It also slammed anti-Serb posters which have recently appeared in the eastern town of Vukovar, labelling them "offensive and shameful."

The posters, put up at Vukovar bus stations Friday, featured a picture of a tree with bodies hanging from it with the caption "'Serbian family tree" written in English.

Police on Sunday also arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of putting up the offending posters.

Relations with ethnic Serbs, who are Croatia’s largest minority, remain fragile since the 1990s war between Zagreb and Serb rebels.

Supporters of a Croatian far-right party wave US and Croatian flags as they gather in downtown Zagreb and also voice support for US President Donald Trump play

Supporters of a Croatian far-right party wave US and Croatian flags as they gather in downtown Zagreb and also voice support for US President Donald Trump

(AFP)

Conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who came to power after a snap election in October, has pledged to move away from extremism.

The previous centre-right government was accused by critics of turning a blind eye to a far-right surge in the country, a European Union member, including nostalgia for a pro-Nazi past.

But critics say the current administration has not done enough to move away from its predecessor's policies, thus encouraging extremists.

Earlier this month unknown attackers released tear gas in a Zagreb nightclub which was hosting a gay party.

Croatian Jews boycotted an official ceremony on International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, accusing authorities of downplaying the Ustasha crimes.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

