Home > World >

In Congo :  New hitches hold up crisis deal

In Congo New hitches hold up crisis deal

Talks between the government and opposition aim to resolve the future of President Joseph Kabila, ended on December 20.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Talks between the DR Congo government and opposition aim to resolve the future of President Joseph Kabila (pictured), who is holding onto power although his second and final five-year term ended on December 20 play

Talks between the DR Congo government and opposition aim to resolve the future of President Joseph Kabila (pictured), who is holding onto power although his second and final five-year term ended on December 20

(AFP/File)

In DR Congo Troops killed 10 soldiers from Burundi
In DR Congo At least 40 killed in anti-Kabila protests
Joseph Kabila DR Congo's young, enigmatic leader
In DR Congo Mass arrests in second city - residents
In DR Congo Bishops urge deal by Christmas to avert crisis
In DR Congo Opposition leader urges citizens to reject Kabila
In DR Congo Deadly protests as Kabila clings to office
In DR Congo People react furiously as president clings on
In DR Congo Twenty-two civilians killed in bloodbath
DR Congo 5 things to know about vast, divided, unruly country

Fresh problems held up efforts by the Catholic Church to unveil a deal on Saturday for ending the political crisis in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a mediator said.

"The agreement is ready, but this morning all the groups came with new demands for details to be included in the accord, which is delaying the signing ceremony," the source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

Talks between the government and opposition aim to resolve the future of President Joseph Kabila, who is holding onto power although his second and final five-year term ended on December 20.

The negotiations, launched on December 8, are taking place under the aegis of the influential Catholic Church, which had initially set Christmas Day as a deadline for a deal.

Representatives from both sides met on Saturday at the headquarters of Congo National Episcopal Conference (CENCO).

On Saturday, CENCO president Marcel Utembi said the two sides "are on the verge of concluding an accord."

"The various delegates have reached agreement on the points where divergences lay," he said, adding that the pact "is set to be signed tomorrow morning".

The working document for the deal, seen by AFP, envisages a "political transition" with fresh presidential elections to be held at the end of 2017.

The vote was supposed to be organised in 2016. The government had previously said it was impossible for it to be held before April 2018.

The draft deal also guarantees that Kabila will not seek a third mandate and lays the groundwork for a "national transition council" charged with carrying out the agreement.

In return, the opposition headed by 84-year-old Etienne Tshisekedi would accept that Kabila can stay in power until he hands over to an elected successor. It had previously demanded his immediate departure from public life.

Vast and resource-rich but poor and chronically unstable, DR Congo has never witnessed a democratic transfer of power following polls since independence from Belgium in 1960.

Two decades ago, the country collapsed into the deadliest conflict in modern African history.

Its two wars in the late 1990s and early 2000s dragged in at least six African armies and left more than three million dead. Its restive east remains a battleground for rival ethnic militias.

Kabila, 45, has been in power since the 2001 assassination of his father Laurent at the height of the Second Congo War.

He was confirmed as leader in 2006 during the first free elections since independence from Belgium in 1960, and re-elected for a second term in 2011 in a vote marred by allegations of massive fraud.

He obtained a controversial court ruling in May 2016 stating that he could remain in power until a successor was chosen.

The deadline for his departure from office unleashed clashes that have left between 56 and 104 people dead, according to divergent tolls.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump President-elect, Obama disputes spill into the openbullet
2 Vladmir Putin US sanctions Russia over vote hackingbullet
3 In China World's highest bridge opensbullet

World

The ceasefire was holding across most of Syria, though clashes near Damascus underlined the fragility of the deal brokered Turkey and Russia
Syria Russia seeks UN backing for Syria truce
Around 1.5 million people packed Australia's biggest city to watch as the midnight fireworks erupted from Sydney Harbour Bridge
In Australia Country kicks off global New Year party defying terror threat
Two suicide bombers attacked Baghdad's central Al-Sinek neighbourhood killing at least 27 people and wounding 53, a police colonel said
In Iraq Suicide bombers kill at least 18 in Central Baghdad - Police
On January 1, 2017 the price of gasoline in Mexico will increase by 20.1% and for diesel by 16.5%, the Ministry of Finance has announced
In Mexico Citizens furious over fuel price hike