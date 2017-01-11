In Congo Ex-presidential candidate arrested: police

Another candidate has been in custody since June after being charged with "breaching internal state security"

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Okombi Salissa (C), had been placed under house arrest three months after the March 2016 vote, which swept Sassou Nguesso back into power play

Okombi Salissa (C), had been placed under house arrest three months after the March 2016 vote, which swept Sassou Nguesso back into power

(AFP/File)

In DR Congo UN urges probe of officers involved in gold trafficking
In DR Congo At least 15 dead in ethnic clashes - local sources
John Mahama Ghana president urges public to support successor
In DR Congo Kabila backs bishops' role in crisis
In DR Congo Factions set for talks on implementing crisis deal
In DR Congo Government, opposition sign peace deal
In DR Congo Coalition wants Kabila role in approving mediation
In DR Congo UN presses for rapid action on crisis deal
In DR Congo Troops deploy as leader's mandate expires
International Criminal Court ICC prosecutor Bensouda vows to uphold fight against atrocities

A Congolese opposition leader who unsuccessfully challenged President Denis Sassou Nguesso at the polls has been arrested, a police source told AFP Tuesday.

"I can confirm 100 percent that Mr (Andre) Okombi Salissa has been arrested," the source said.

Okombi Salissa, 55, had been placed under house arrest three months after the March 2016 vote, which swept Sassou Nguesso back into power.

He then escaped and went into hiding for several months.

In December, prosecutor Andre Ngakala Oko asked Congo's National Assembly to lift Okombi Salissa's parliamentary immunity, to enable the courts to prosecute him for illegal possession of weapons of war.

Along with four other opposition figures, Okombi Salissa had sought to stop 73-year-old Sassou Nguesso from returning to power in March.

Another candidate, General Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko, has been in custody since June after being charged with "breaching internal state security" and illegal possession of weapons.

Although he was minister for several portfolios under Sassou Nguesso from 1997 to 2012, Okombi Salissa joined the opposition shortly before a constitutional referendum in 2015.

Congo has been on edge since the referendum ended a two-term limit on presidential mandates, allowing the head of state to extend his three-decade grip on power.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana President apologises for plagiarising Bill...bullet
2 Obama US President says goodbye in last presidential speechbullet
3 Jammeh Gambia's President fires 12 ambassadors - foreign ministrybullet

World

 
Gambia Buhari, others not welcome in Gambia on Wednesday - President Jammeh
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (L) and his wife Rosario Murillo, who was elevated to vice president, give their thumbs up after voting in Managua during the presidential election on November 6, 2016
In Nicaragua President, VP are husband and wife
Police officers stand guard at the entrance of the Desembargador Raimundo Vidal Pessoa public jail in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil, on January 8, 2017 after at least four inmates were killed during a rebellion
In Brazil Government deploys 200 new guards after jail massacres
Luis Videgaray, who was appointed by President Enrique Pena Nieto last week to seek "constructive" relations with the Trump administration
Mexico Country says 'no way' it will pay for US border wall