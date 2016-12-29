In Congo :  At least 50 dead, 10,000 homeless in floods

A crisis task force had been set up to help the flood victims and rescue operations was ongoing.
More than 1,000 houses were flooded in the city of Boma near the Angolan border, according to local authorities.
Some 10,000 people have been left homeless, the city’s mayor Marie-Jose Nsuami said.
A crisis task force had been set up to help the flood victims and rescue operations was ongoing.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.