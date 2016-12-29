Home > World >

In Congo :  At least 50 dead, 10,000 homeless in floods

In Congo At least 50 dead, 10,000 homeless in floods

A crisis task force had been set up to help the flood victims and rescue operations was ongoing.

  • Published:
Flood victims play

Flood victims

(Sky News)

In Philippines Thousands flee Christmas Day typhoon
In Vietnam Floods kill 24, more rains expected
In Thailand Heavy flooding kills 14, inundates tourist isles

At least 50 people have died in Western Congo after flooding caused by heavy rains on Thursday.

More than 1,000 houses were flooded in the city of Boma near the Angolan border, according to local authorities.

Some 10,000 people have been left homeless, the city’s mayor Marie-Jose Nsuami said.

A crisis task force had been set up to help the flood victims and rescue operations was ongoing.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Congo Who's behind the massacres in Beni region?bullet
2 In Mexico Gang massacres 7 members of a family during Christmasbullet
3 Philippines Police say 1m people captured in drug warbullet

World

An Indian snake-catcher extracts venom from a cobra at the venom extraction center of the Irula snake-catchers cooperative on the outskirts of Chennai
In India Police bust venom smugglers, seize 72 deadly snakes
Turkish journalist Ahmet Sik (C) has been detained on accusations of making "terror propaganda" and denigrating the Turkish Republic, the judicial authorities and police
In Turkey Government detains prominent journalist over tweets - report
The chief of the state-run National Pension Service has admitted to pressuring the state-run fund to back a merger of two Samsung units, South Korean prosecutors say
In South Korea Pension chief admits pushing Samsung deal in Park probe
Floods in DR Congo
In DR Congo Floods kill at least 50 - provincial governor