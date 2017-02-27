In Colombia ELN rebels claim responsibility for deadly Bogota bombing

The attack outside a bullring followed the start of talks this month between the government and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

  • Published:
Colombian anti-explosives police inspect the site where a bomb exploded near the La Santamaria bullring in downtown Bogota, Colombia, on February 19, 2017 play

Colombian anti-explosives police inspect the site where a bomb exploded near the La Santamaria bullring in downtown Bogota, Colombia, on February 19, 2017

(AFP/File)

FARC Colombian government freezes rebel group's assets under peace deal
In Colombia Terror group, ELN suspected in Sunday bombing despite peace talks
In Colombia ELN commits new 'terrorist' kidnapping
In Colombia Government, ELN announce first accord at peace talks
In Colombia Victim of ELN rebels paints his pain
Juan Manuel Santos Colombia's President wants probe into bribery claim
In Colombia ELN frees hostage soldier on eve of talks
In Colombia ELN rebels free hostage, setting up talks

Colombian ELN rebels claimed responsibility late Sunday on Twitter for a February 19 bombing in Bogota that killed a police officer and seriously wounded several others.

The attack outside a bullring followed the start of talks this month between the government and the National Liberation Army (ELN), which aim to end to five decades of conflict.

The government of President Juan Manuel Santos said that the ELN was "very mistaken" if it thought it could pressure the government into a cease fire with attacks like this.

"The ceasefire will be reach when the ELN understands that it is reached by de-escalating, not escalating the conflict," the government's negotiator in talks with the ELN, Juan Camilo Restrepo, wrote on Twitter.

Santos is trying to reach a "complete peace" by seeking a deal with the ELN, the last active Colombian rebel group. Preliminary talks with the rebels opened on February 7 in Ecuador.

Santos signed a historic disarmament accord last year with the country's largest rebel force, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Both leftist rebel groups took up arms in 1964 at the start of a conflict that drew in various groups. Authorities say the conflict has killed 260,000 people.

The ELN had earlier said that none of its units had owned up to the attack at the Plaza Santamaria bullring, which authorities said injured 24 police officers -- one of whom later died -- and two civilians.

However Bogota's Mayor Enrique Penalosa said the bombing bore similarities to other attacks in Bogota claimed by the ELN.

Penalosa ruled out the possibility that animal rights campaigners carried out the bombing in protest at the resumption of bullfights at the ring.

The ELN also claimed responsibility for a February 14 attack on a military patrol in eastern Colombia that wounded at least two soldiers, as well as several bombings on the Cano Limon Covenas oil pipeline.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump White House bars CNN from press briefingbullet
2 Mugabe I’ll not impose successor on Zimbabweans - Presidentbullet
3 In Germany Nearly 10 anti-migrant attacks a daybullet

World

People sit on the terrace of the Cafe Republique near the Place de la Republique in Paris
Donald Trump Paris mayor slams 'unfriendly' US President over safety row
French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve (centre) visits the Agriculture Fair in Paris on February 27, 2017
In France Election turns ugly as political attacks mount
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a disregard for human rights is a spreading "disease" at the opening of the United Nations Human Rights Council
Antonio Guterres Rights breaches spreading like 'disease', says UN chief
Border barriers have boomed in number since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989
Immigration Keep out! Border walls around the world