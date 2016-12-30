Home > World >

In China :  World's highest bridge opens

In China World's highest bridge opens

It overtook the Si Du River Bridge in the central province of Hubei to become the world's highest bridge.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in Guizhou is the world's highest and connects the province with Yunnan, reducing travel time by three-quarters play

The Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in Guizhou is the world's highest and connects the province with Yunnan, reducing travel time by three-quarters

(AFP)

In China Police kill 4 over Xinjiang attack - state media
In Hong Kong Ousted anti-China lawmakers make final appeal over ban
In Mexico Body left hanging on bridge in Tijuana
In India 18 bodies found, 23 feared dead in bridge collapse
In India Bridge collapse kills 14 with 150 feared trapped
In China 5 killed as seaplane crashes into Shanghai bridge
In South Africa Murray & Roberts starts probe into bridge scaffolding collapse

The world's highest bridge has opened to traffic in China, connecting two provinces in the mountainous southwest and reducing travel times by as much as three-quarters, local authorities said Friday.

The Beipanjiang Bridge soars 565 metres (1,854 feet) above a river and connects the two mountainous provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou, the Guizhou provincial transport department said in a statement on its official website.

The bridge cut travel times between Xuanwei in Yunnan to Shuicheng in Guizhou from more than four hours to around one, a truck driver surnamed Duan was quoted by the official news agency Xinhua as saying after the bridge opened Thursday.

It was "very convenient for people who want to travel between these two places", he added.

The 1,341-metre span cost over 1 billion yuan ($144 million) to build, according to local newspaper Guizhou Daily.

It overtook the Si Du River Bridge in the central province of Hubei to become the world's highest bridge, a separate statement by the provincial transport department said earlier.

Several of the world's highest bridges are in China, although the world's tallest bridge -- measured in terms of the height of its own structure, rather than the distance to the ground -- remains France's Millau viaduct at 343 metres.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump President-elect, Obama disputes spill into the openbullet
2 Vladmir Putin US sanctions Russia over vote hackingbullet
3 Philippines Police say 1m people captured in drug warbullet

World

Tunisian jihadist Anis Amri killed 12 people when he drove a hijacked truck through a Berlin Christmas market on December 19
Anis Amri Berlin truck attacker 'considered going to Rome'
The University of Sarajevo adopted a plan to halt activities for about an-hour-and-a-half each Friday during Muslim prayers
In Bosnia Country's main university suspends classes during Muslim prayers
A Hong Kong man who tested positive for bird flu says he came across mobile stalls selling live poultry in Zhongshan, southern China
Bird Flu Hong Kong reports second human case
A man stands in front of a memorial to the 86 victims of the 1994 terrorist bombing that razed the AMIA Jewish communnity center in Buenos Aires
Cristina Kirchner Argentine ex-president faces new probe over bombing