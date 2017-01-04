In China Knife-wielding man attacks 12 children in kindergarten

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Pingxiang city in the province of Guangxi, according to the report.

Police cordon off an area outside a primary school where a similar attack took place last year

Police cordon off an area outside a primary school where a similar attack took place last year

A man climbed over the wall of a kindergarten school in south-western China and attacked 12 students with a knife,  Chinese state media said on Wednesday.

One child is in serious condition, but none sustained life-threatening injuries, The reported added.

Police apprehended a 41-year-old suspect named Qin Peng An, a resident of Pingxiang city, but his motivations remain unclear, according to the paper.

Knife assaults against medical workers by patients and family members who blame doctors and nurses for the deaths of relatives are common in China, but attacks on schoolchildren are rare.

