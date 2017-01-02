Home > World >

In China :  Government says Hong Kong must not be used to infiltrate or subvert mainland

In China Government says Hong Kong must not be used to infiltrate or subvert mainland

China's Communist Party authorities have viewed the emergence of openly pro-independence politicians with alarm

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Beijing has warned against Hong Kong being used as a base to infiltrate or subvert the mainland's stability play

Beijing has warned against Hong Kong being used as a base to infiltrate or subvert the mainland's stability

(AFP/File)

In Hong Kong Thousands march to protest bid to unseat lawmakers
In Hong Kong Ousted anti-China lawmakers make final appeal over ban
Bird Flu Hong Kong reports second human case
Panama Papers From documents to impeachments: 2016 rocked by corruption scandals
In Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' dream of better life
Leung Chun-ying Hong Kong's unpopular leader says will not run again
The Fall of Hong Kong 75 years since Japan took the city
Rodrigo Duterte Philippines’ president takes aim at Macau casino boss
In Hong Kong Finance chief resigns, tipped for leadership race
In China Hong Kong bans import of German, Dutch poultry products

China warned Hong Kong it would not tolerate anyone using the city to damage mainland stability, Beijing's top official in the city said, as concerns rise over an emerging independence movement.

Tensions have flared in the semi-autonomous territory after the ousting of two pro-independence lawmakers ignited fresh concern over Beijing's tightening controls on Hong Kong, which enjoys a separate political and legal system from the mainland.

Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997 under a deal which gives the city broad autonomy and preserves its freedoms and the rule of law for 50 years. But many warn these freedoms are being eroded by Beijing.

In an interview with state broadcaster CCTV late Sunday, the head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, Zhang Xiaoming, said that controlling the city's independence movement requires strengthening "bottom-line awareness" among its people.

"As for Hong Kong, no one is permitted to engage in any form of activity that harms national sovereignty and security, or challenges the authority of the central government or Hong Kong's Basic Law, or uses Hong Kong to infiltrate and subvert the mainland's social and political stability," Zhang said.

"These are the three bottom lines."

China's Communist Party authorities have viewed the emergence of openly pro-independence politicians with alarm, though only a minority of the city's residents support such a move.

Beijing's increasingly brazen attempts to stifle dissent in Hong Kong have prompted worries over the erosion of its identity as a rules-based business hub -- its major draw over mainland rivals such as Shanghai -- and a vibrant city with a free press and a distinct way of life.

The disappearance last year of five booksellers known for publishing salacious titles about Chinese political leaders earned international condemnation and realised many residents' worst fears when they resurfaced in detention on the mainland.

The city's unpopular leader Leung Chun-ying, who has been vilified by critics as a puppet of Beijing, said last month he would not run again for office.

Regina Ip, a former security chief and hardliner who is loathed by Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp, has said she will run for his position, in a move opponents fear would be a further sign of tightening controls by Beijing.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In China World's highest bridge opensbullet
2 Trump President-elect, Obama disputes spill into the openbullet
3 In Mexico Citizens furious over fuel price hikebullet

World

Antonio Guterres speaks to the media after being sworn in as UN secretary general December 12, 2016 at the United Nations in New York
Antonio Guterres New UN chief aims to make 2017 'a year for peace'
Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on January 1, 2017
In Turkey A year of deadly attacks
The covered bodies of dead miners lie near the site of a coal mine collapse near Lalmatia in Godda district, in eastern India's Jharkhand state on December 30, 2016
In India Mine collapse toll rises to 17 as rescue effort continues
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Istanbul nightclub attack was an attempt "to destroy our country's morale and create chaos by deliberately targeting our nation's peace"
In Turkey Erdogan says Istanbul nightclub attack sought to create chaos