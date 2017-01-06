In Chad Government closes border with Libya over 'terror threat'

He did not however provide information on the identity of these "terrorist groups" or what "defeat" they suffered in Libya.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chadian president Idriss Deby Itno, seen in December 2016, is supported by France and the United States, who need the cooperation of the Chadian military in the region in its fight against jihadists in Africa play

Chadian president Idriss Deby Itno, seen in December 2016, is supported by France and the United States, who need the cooperation of the Chadian military in the region in its fight against jihadists in Africa

(POOL/AFP/File)

Boko Haram 2 killed in suicide bomb attacks in Cameroon
In Egypt Govt to hand over MS804 air crash victims' remains
Habre Appeal of Chad's ex President opens January 9
In DR Congo Eleven-nation Central African talks back deal
Climate Change Moroccan monarch challenges Africa to unite
In Chad Opposition figures held as police disperse march
Chad Anti-jihadist ally of the West, battered by crises
In Chad Empty schools force 3M pupils to fill the time

Chad announced Thursday that it has closed its border with Libya due to the threat of a "potential terrorist infiltration" and is boosting its military presence in the region.

"Faced with the perils that threaten all of the nation's territory, the government decided for one thing to close our land border with Libya, and for another to declare the regions bordering Libya military operation zones," said Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacket in a message broadcast on radio and television.

The Tibesti desert border regions are sparsely populated but are used for dealing in contraband by those living on both sides of the border, mainly the ethnic Tubu people.

The premier explained that the measures were taken because "following their defeat, some isolated terrorist groups have gathered in the south of Libya, putting the northern frontier of our country potentially exposed to a serious threat of a terrorist infiltration."

He did not however provide information on the identity of these "terrorist groups" or what "defeat" they suffered in Libya.

The north African country has been mired in chaos since the 2011 downfall of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Chad is seen as a key ally of the West in its fight against jihadists in Africa. President Idriss Deby Itno is supported by France and the United States, who need the cooperation of the Chadian military in the region.

The country is part of the regional alliance fighting Boko Haram Islamists who have spread their insurgency from northern Nigeria to the border regions of neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Gambia Head of electoral commission flees to Senegalbullet
2 In Mexico More protests over gasoline price hikebullet
3 In Haiti Losers in election cry foulbullet

World

New Year rallies in Pyongyang were attended by thousands chanting communist slogans and support for leader Kim Jong-un
North Korea Country holds mass rally to push Kim's New Year message
President Barack Obama in Washington.
Obama US President orders release of 4 Guantanamo Bay detainees against Trump's directive
Areas of Rakhine in Myanmar have been in lockdown since October, sending tens of thousands of the Rohingya minority fleeing to Bangladesh
In Myanmar UN rights envoy to probe Rohingya violence
Descendants (2L and 3L) of colonial German general Lothar von Trotha, blamed for a campaign of annihilation during a 1904 uprising in what is now Namibia, led an abortive reconciliation visit in 2007
In Namibia Indigenous groups sue Germany for alleged genocide