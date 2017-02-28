In California 3 killed, 2 injured as plane crashes into residential area

Three people have been killed, and two others injured as a small plane crashed into a residential area in Riverside, California on Monday, February 27, 2017.

According to CNN, city's Fire Chief Michael Moore said the plane had five people on board before it split in two after hitting some houses.

The plane was heading to San Jose from Riverside Municipal Airport before the crash occurred, Ian Gregor, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman revealed.

Moore also said “Of the five people on the plane, three had died and two were injured.

“One of the passengers was taken to the Riverside Community Hospital and another to the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton. Both are women.”

The fire chief earlier told newsmen that one of the plane crash survivors was a teenager.

He also said that there were no bodies in the houses, adding that his team will do another check on Tuesday morning.

Moore had earlier announced to newsmen that four people died as a result of the plane crash.