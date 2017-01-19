In Bulgaria New president sworn into office

Radev ran with the support of the opposition Socialist Party in a Nov. 13,2016 election run-off.
Radev, 53, ran with the support of the opposition Socialist Party and defeated the rival backed by the then governing conservative GERB party in a Nov. 13,2016 election run-off.
He replaced GERB’s Rosen Plevenliev, who declined to seek re-election.
Radev’s triumph triggered the fall of the government, with no new coalition emerging, Bulgaria is heading to early elections.
A former air force general, Radev is seen as far more friendly toward Russia as his strongly pro-Western predecessor.
Report says Bulgaria is a part of both NATO and the European Union.